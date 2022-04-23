MyMarijuanaCards.com Hosts "Marijuana Spring Fling" - South Dakota's First Medical Cannabis Patient Screening Event

MyMarijuanaCards.com hosts South Dakota's first-ever mass patient screening event for medical cannabis called "Marijuana Spring Fling" to take place in downtown Sioux Falls during April 26 - 28, 2022. Authorized physicians will be available from 8am to 10pm CDT to certify patients with qualifying health conditions for the South Dakota Department of Health Medical Cannabis Program. All patients must register in advance by calling (605) 961-5711.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyMarijuanaCards.com, one of the country's largest medical cannabis certification and telehealth companies, announces South Dakota's first-ever mass patient screening event for medical cannabis called "Marijuana Spring Fling" to take place in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota during April 26 - 28, 2022. Authorized physicians will be available from 8am to 10pm CDT to certify patients with qualifying health conditions as part of the registration process for the South Dakota Department of Health Medical Cannabis Program.

"We are excited to organize this multi-day screening event for patients who have not yet received the certification necessary by state-approved physicians for a medical cannabis card in South Dakota," said Molefi "Moe" Branson, founder of MyMarijuanaCards.com. "We have helped more than 20,000 patients living with debilitating health conditions gain access to the alternative and complementary therapies they need in states where medical marijuana is legalized."

All South Dakota residents who want to participate in the Marijuana Spring Fling must register in advance by calling MyMarijuanaCards Sioux Falls at (605) 961-5711. More information and patient resources are available at http://www.mymarijuanacards.com/south-dakota. Current qualifying medical conditions for medical cannabis in South Dakota are: chronic pain or debilitating pain; Cachexia; nausea (intractable); epilepsy or seizures; muscle spasticity (severe); and multiple sclerosis (MS).

"Despite being available since November, only a few South Dakota residents have been able to obtain a state-issued medical cannabis card due to the limited number of doctors authorized to certify patients in the state," said Molefi "Moe" Branson, founder of MyMarijuanaCards.com. "Patients can avoid long wait times for medical marijuana certification appointments by registering for this event to meet with one of our authorized physicians."

How Medical Marijuana Patient Screening Works

Medical Cannabis certification for patients in South Dakota is easy with MyMarijuanaCards.com. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling (605) 961-5711 or visiting our website. Next, patients must complete their digital intake forms by including proper medical documentation of their qualifying condition ahead of their visit. After the forms are submitted, our team will review their application and supporting documents for verification for their upcoming appointment. Once cleared, patients will meet with one of our authorized physicians in-person at our office who will evaluate their specific medical need and answer any questions about medical marijuana. Following their doctor's visit, approved patients will receive their certification information to register with the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program. Privacy is a priority for MyMarijuanaCards.com and we ensure all patient information is kept confidential in our HIPAA-compliant file storage system.

For medical use by qualifying patients only.

About MyMarijuanaCards.com

My Marijuana Cards is one of the most trusted medical marijuana card providers, as well as has the best medical marijuana doctors in Ohio, Michigan, South Dakota and many more. We have helped more than 15,000 obtain legal access to medical marijuana with our cannabis doctors. Our patient satisfaction speaks for itself with more than 1,000 Google-verified, five-star reviews.

Media Contact

Paul Barren, MyMarijuanaCards.com, 1 (202) 487-6788, pbarren@gmail.com

SOURCE MyMarijuanaCards.com