Body Art & Soul Tattoos Releases "2022 State-By-State Definitive Guide to Tattoo Laws in the United States"

Nationwide Tattoo Shop And Tattoo Apprenticeship Program Releases Everything You Need To Know About Becoming A Licensed Tattoo Artist In Each State In The United States.

TAMPA, Fla., April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Body Art & Soul Tattoos opens its fifth tattoo studio and tattoo apprenticeship program, adding Tampa, Florida to the list of its locations from coast to coast, providing the industry with a single resource for becoming a licensed tattoo artist and obtaining a tattoo shop license in all 50 states, is yet another helpful contribution to aspiring tattoo artists nationwide.

"We've learned a lot over the last 12 years opening shops across the country," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi, owner of Body Art & Soul Tattoos. "Every state is different. Often every city or county in a state views tattooing differently, and has different rules for licensing, so maybe a definite guide for every major city in the United States is next."

As the operator of the only nationwide tattoo school and tattoo apprenticeship program in the United States for over a decade, the team at Body Art & Soul Tattoos has learned everything there is to know about opening, operating, and sustaining tattoo studios.

"Most tattoo clients have no idea the rules, regulations, and standards are in place in the town in which they are getting tattooed," shares Paul-Anthony, "and next to no one, other than tattoo apprentices or working tattoo artists, have any idea what it takes to get licensed in the city or town where you live."

For this reason, and as a result of their unique point of view as tattoo shop and tattoo apprenticeship operators in California, Connecticut, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania, Body Art & Soul Tattoos is once again helping aspiring tattoo artists understand what it takes to be successful in the tattoo industry by releasing their "2022 State-By-State Definitive Guide to Tattoo Laws in the United States."

Right now, 47% of millennials have tattoos, and acceptance of tattoos in the workplace is constantly increasing. According to the research done by IBIS World, the size of the tattoo industry is $1.4 billion and has grown by 8.4% since 2017. Considering that some tattoo artists are charging $500 an hour, and have clients that happily pay thousands of dollars for a single session, people with artistic talent across the country are seeing the possibility of making a career from their art as tattoo artists.

"It's an absolutely wonderful time to be and to become a tattoo artist," shares Paul-Anthony, "When you consider the freedom, the fulfillment, the acceptance of the art form, and the income, there's never been a better time than now."

About Body Art & Soul Tattoos: Body Art & Soul Tattoos is a tattoo studio that offers a tattoo school and tattoo apprenticeship program with a focus on ongoing professional development, real work experience, and helping aspiring tattoo artists make a living from their art. Its mission is to "Ink Different" by ensuring equal opportunity in the tattoo industry. As a result, they have one of the most open and diverse artistic communities in the tattoo industry.

