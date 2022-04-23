Rain Bird-Sponsored Anthony W. "Tony" LaFetra Scholarship Program Awards Eighteen Students

The Irrigation Association's Anthony W. "Tony" LaFetra Scholarship Program honors the late Rain Bird president and CEO's memory by providing scholarships to deserving students pursuing irrigation-focused careers.

TUCSON, Ariz., April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighteen college and university students have been named recipients of the Irrigation Association's Anthony W. "Tony" LaFetra Scholarship Program. Rain Bird Corporation, a privately held global manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services, is sponsoring the workforce development scholarship program in memory of its late president and CEO, Anthony W. "Tony" LaFetra, who passed away in 2021.

"Tony believed in the power of education, and he also strongly supported the Irrigation Association and its efforts to enhance the industry's professionalism," said Michael Roberts, Rain Bird's vice president of technology and innovation. "We feel that sponsoring this scholarship program is an ideal way to honor Tony's memory by helping young people get the training and resources they need to build their own successful, irrigation-focused careers."

Rain Bird's sponsorship provides scholarships for select post-secondary students nationwide who are enrolled in associate- to graduate-level programs with an irrigation focus. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $3,000 each, with recipients chosen based on their letter of intent, financial need, resume, irrigation-related coursework and letters of reference. The top two scholarship winners each year are designated Anthony W. "Tony" LaFetra Scholars.

"We're certain Tony would be very pleased to provide this type of financial support to worthy candidates," said Barbara Booth, Rain Bird's vice president of microirrigation. "However, not only does this scholarship program help deserving students, but it also benefits their local communities and the entire irrigation industry. It's one way to ensure that the next generation will have the knowledge and skills they need to continue improving irrigation technology and efficiency. In that way, the scholarship program truly complements Rain Bird's guiding vision, The Intelligent Use of Water™, which Tony helped establish years ago."

The Irrigation Association will begin accepting applications for the 2023 Anthony W. "Tony" LaFetra Scholarship Program this fall with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2023. To view a list of this year's winners and learn more about the program requirements and application process, visit http://www.irrigation.org/scholarships. Contact workforcedev@irrigation.org or 703.536.7080 with any questions.

