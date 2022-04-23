Allied Environmental Services, Inc. Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Allied Environmental Services, Inc. (Allied), one of the Great Lakes region's premier contracting firms, will mark its 35th year in business this May.

Founded in 1987, Allied has excelled by providing a diverse range of environmental field services and industrial maintenance services to a broad client base. Allied CEO, Steve Carr, attributes the company's success to its highly trained team of Project Managers and technicians, and a focus on responsiveness and safe work practices. "Most of the environmental firms founded in the 1980s are no longer in business; whereas Allied has continued to grow and expand for more than three decades. That's a testament to the quality of our people and an emphasis on responsive service and dedication to safety", Carr added.

The Lima, Ohio-based firm began as an asbestos consulting and abatement services company in 1987, assisting regional schools, hospitals and private industry with asbestos management. Allied continued to expand service offerings through the 1990s and 2000s by adding a staff of qualified environmental professionals and technicians; as well as a fleet of industrial cleaning and maintenance equipment including vac-trucks, hydroblasters, and hazmat tanker trucks.

"We offer our clients a turn-key approach, especially with regard to industrial cleaning and environmental field services", stated Carr. "Our ability to provide multiple services; such as hazardous materials abatement, storage tank cleaning and coating, selective demolition, contaminant remediation, hazardous waste transport and spill response means that our customers can rely solely on Allied to complete projects from start to finish", stated Carr.

Building on the success of the last 35 years, Allied's future looks bright. "We are definitely proud of our longevity, 35 years is a great milestone", Carr said. "But we're always looking forward. The pandemic certainly had it affect on Allied, but businesses continued to call on us for environmental cleaning needs. We have a great core group of employees and a very loyal client base", Carr stated.

Allied Environmental Services, Inc. (Allied) is an environmental contracting firm headquartered in Lima, Ohio. Now celebrating its 35th year in business, Allied has provided professional environmental and industrial maintenance services to private industry, government and military facilities, municipalities, schools and hospitals. Allied specializes in industrial cleaning (vac-truck and hydroblasting services), pipeline services, storage tank maintenance, hazardous materials management, emergency spill response, hydro-excavating, pond sediment removal, asbestos abatement, underground storage tank closure, contaminant remediation and industrial hygiene services.

