Spasticity Treatment Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Allergan Plc & Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spasticity Treatment Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd. among others.

10+ – Including Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type (drug therapy and physical therapy)

Type (drug therapy and physical therapy) Geographies: North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Spasticity Treatment Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 4.17% per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for spasticity treatment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increase in the high-risk factors for spasticity in the region will facilitate the spasticity treatment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Spasticity Treatment Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers BOTOX which takes a different approach than oral medications. BOTOX is injected by a doctor into specific muscles within the body that have been affected by Spasticity which helps reduce muscle stiffness.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Spasticity Treatment Market Driver:

Growing incidence of chronic diseases & health conditions :



The growing incidence of chronic diseases and health conditions is one of the key drivers supporting the spasticity treatment market growth. The prevalence of chronic neuro-musculoskeletal disorders is increasing worldwide, which in turn, is increasing the incidence of spasticity. For instance, as per the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, about 2.5 million people around the world suffer from multiple sclerosis. Also, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury are caused by external conditions that cause damage to the spinal cord and brain, respectively. Moreover, the high prevalence of these conditions globally is because of the increase in the number of falls, road accidents, assaults, and other causes. Spasticity was diagnosed in more than 50%-60% of these cases. Thus, the strong correlation between the above chronic conditions and spasticity helps the global spasticity treatment market benefit from the increasing incidence of these chronic conditions. Such growing incidence will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Spasticity Treatment Market Trend:

The advent of neurostimulation devices:



The advent of neurostimulation devices is a major trend supporting the spasticity treatment market growth. The management of spasticity sometimes poses an unresolvable challenge due to the unmet need in the market. In addition, drug and physical treatments for the management of spasticity only offer short-term efficacy. These therapies are sometimes compounded by adverse side effects, which are often unpleasant for the patient. Hence, to overcome this situation, many vendors in the market are developing devices, specifically neurostimulation devices, to treat spasticity in combination with the medications available. Thus, the introduction of such new devices in the global spasticity treatment market will attract the attention of the patients and healthcare practitioners and hence, drive the market in the future.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends - Download a sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

For customization - Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

The hepatitis B therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 471.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.29%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 471.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.29%. The smart pills drug delivery market share is expected to increase by USD 4.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.66%. Download a free sample now!

Spasticity Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.65 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allergan Plc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharma BV, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., US WorldMeds, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Medtronic Plc, and JPN Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Drug therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drug therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Physical therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Physical therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physical therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 97: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 102: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Ipsen Pharma

Exhibit 106: Ipsen Pharma - Overview



Exhibit 107: Ipsen Pharma - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Ipsen Pharma - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Ipsen Pharma - Segment focus

10.9 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 120: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spasticity-treatment-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-allergan-plc--alembic-pharmaceuticals-ltd--technavio-301530301.html

SOURCE Technavio