22/04/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the securities of Highbank Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on April 13, 2022 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on August 10, 2021. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a change of business and/or a reverse takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
___________________________________
HYLANDS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ("HIH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated March 29, 2022, effective at the open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on April 06, 2022.
________________________________________
REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt:
Prior to and in connection with the listing of Regency Silver Corp.'s (the "Company") common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company's Amended and Restated Long Form Prospectus, dated March 16, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 17, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus.
The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
In connection with its listing on the Exchange, the Company will complete an offering of 13,019,300 shares at a price of $0.25 per share (the "Offering"), through its agent Research Capital Corporation (formerly, Mackie Research Capital Corporation) (the "Agent"). Gross proceeds raised in connection with the Offering will be $3,254,825.
The Agent will be paid a cash fee of $260,386 and issued 1,041,544 warrants (each, a "Warrant") pursuant to the Offering. Each Agent's Warrant will entitle the Agent to purchase one share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years.
The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
62,672,668 common shares issued and outstanding upon
Escrowed Shares:
17,750,001 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
RSMX
CUSIP Number:
75889D109
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 16, 2022, available on SEDAR.
Company Contact:
Bruce Bragagnolo
Company Address:
Suite 1100 - 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, B.C.
V6C 3P1
Company Email Address:
brucebrag@gmail.com
_______________________________________
ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated April 7, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective April 11, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 25, 2022.
Commence Date:
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 26, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 27,360,000
Escrowed Shares:
7,360,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
SCRS.P
CUSIP Number:
851932103
Agent:
iA Private Wealth Inc.
Agent's Options:
2,000,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated April 7, 2022.
Company Contact:
Carole Plante
Company Address:
1111 St-Charles St. West, East Tower, Suite 1155 Longueuil, Quebec
Company Phone Number:
(450) 677-2065
Company email:
carole_plante@reuniongold.com
______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
NEX Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated April 18, 2022, effective at the open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on April 20, 2022.
_____________________________________
BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Acquisition
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition by the Company of the Mercedes Mine in Sonora, Mexico (the "Property") pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") among the Company, Premier Gold Mines Limited (the "Vendor") and Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox"). Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company will issue 24,730,000 shares to the Vendor and pay US$100,000,000 in order to complete the acquisition of the Property.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.
Disposition
TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation relating to the disposition by the Company of an interest in the Property pursuant to a gold purchase agreement (the "Gold Purchase Agreement") with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"). Pursuant to the terms of the Gold Purchase Agreement, in return for a $37,500,000 advance payment, Sandstorm will have a right to purchase certain agreed amounts of gold produced from the Property at prices to be determined by reference to the spot gold price at the time of delivery.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Andrew Swarthout is a director of the Company and of Sandstorm and Erfan Kazemi director of the Company and Chief Financial Officer of Sandstorm.
For further information regarding the transactions, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 17, 2021, January 26, 2022, March 25, 2022, April 14, 2022 and April 21, 2022 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 423,555 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.18 per Share, in consideration of bonuses for past performances to certain employees pursuant to the resolution passed by the Company's board of directors on January 4, 2022.
The Company shall issue a news release when the Shares are issued.
________________________________________
BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") that closed on December 31, 2021, as announced on news releases dated October 28 and November 16, 2021:
Number of Shares:
40,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
E G I Holdings Corporation (Edward Ierfino)
Y
600,000
Peter Rona
Y
400,000
Finders:
Research Capital Corporation, CapitaLink Ltd., LIA Pure Capital Ltd., 9140-5357
Finders' Fee:
The finders collectively received $130,800 in cash
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 31, 2021.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted
________________________________________
CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2022 and April 12, 2022:
Number of Shares:
453,446 shares
966,000 Manitoba flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$3.11 per share
$5.00 per Manitoba flow-through share
Warrants:
709,723 share purchase warrants to purchase 709,723 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$4.75 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
Number of Placees:
15 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Isaac Max Porterfield
Y
3,215
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
160,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $167,165.85.
Nicolaus Canada Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $140,000.00.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 14, 2022:
Convertible Debentures:
180 unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") with each
Conversion Price:
At any time prior to the Maturity Date (defined herein), the Convertible
Maturity Date:
January 27, 2025
Interest Rate:
10% per annum
Warrants:
Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
$4,800.00 cash and 13,714 broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners
$9,600.00 cash and 27,428 broker warrants payable to Hampton Securities.
Each broker warrant will be non-transferable and exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 14, 2022.
__________________________________
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 10, 2021, among the Company, the Company's subsidiary and Isa Brightlands Pty Ltd (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company intends to acquire 100% interest in the Milo Uranium, Copper, Gold, Rare Earth Project ( the "Project").The Project consists of EPM (Exploration Permit–Minerals) 14416 which consists of 20 sub blocks or approximately 34 square kilometres located within the Mt Isa Inlier approximately 40 kilometres west of Cloncurry in Northwestern Queensland, Australia.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Project for $500,000 cash payment and issuance of up to 750,000 common shares at $2.85 per share. Furthermore, the Company assumes the responsibility to satisfy royalty of 2% of the Net Smelter Return on the Project to former owner of the Project.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022.
________________________________________
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 17, 2022, March 23, 2022 & April 13, 2022:
Number of Shares:
6,402,700 units and 5,609,454 flow-through units
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per unit and $0.11 per flow-through unit
Warrants:
5,826,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,826,077 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a 24-month period
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd. / Crescat Global Macros Master Fund Ltd.
Y
2,000,000
Aggregate ProgroupInvolvement [1 placee]
P
1,050,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Four
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on April 13 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 31, 2022 between the Company, Glenn Boisvert ("Vendor"), and 2080791 Alberta Ltd. operating as Boreal Cannabis Company ("Boreal"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100 per cent of the equity interest of Boreal Cannabis, which operated two cannabis retail stores in Alberta, from the Vendor. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with approximately $200,000 in cash payment and further issue 443,301 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $5.4312 per common share. The purchase price is subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment provision to address any increase or decrease of working capital, inventory or cash estimated as of the closing date.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 1, 2022 and April 22, 2022.
________________________________________
LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
600,000
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.10 or
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.80
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.08
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
April 26, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 30, 2023
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 600,000 shares with 600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2018.
________________________________________
MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,660,132 common shares at $0.76 per share to settle outstanding debt of $1,261,700 (US$1,000,000).
Number of Creditors:
1
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Peal México,S.A. de C.V.
Y
$1,261,700
$0.76
1,660,132
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2022.
________________________________________
RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC. ("RW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 21, 2022:
Number of Shares:
1,610,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per Unit
Warrants:
805,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 805,000 common shares
Warrant Price:
$0.60 exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider= Y /
Number of Units
Robert A. Schulz
Y
60,000
Nairn Nerland
Y
200,000
Finder's Fees:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 20, 2022.
__________________________________
SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:18 a.m. PST, April 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 13, 2022:
Number of Shares:
6,384,550 units
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per unit
Warrants:
3,192,275 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,192,275 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a 24-month period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Agent's Fee:
Echelon Wealth Partners received a cash commission of $3000.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on April 13, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and second tranche a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:
Number of Shares:
8,816,734 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
8,816,734 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,816,734 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Christopher Anderson
Y
1,000,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $875.00 and 5,833 Finder Warrants that are exercisable into
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,417.50 and 9,450 Finder Warrants that are
GloRes Securities Inc. - $10,500.00 and 70,000 Finder Warrants that are
Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,825.00 and 45,500 Finder Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 21, 2022announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2022:
Number of Shares:
700,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per Unit
Warrants:
350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 350,000 common shares
Warrant Price:
$0.70 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Finder's Fees:
$21,000 cash commission payable to Paradigm Capital Inc.
$7,000 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 6, 2022.
__________________________________
