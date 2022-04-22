THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY LAUNCHES AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION PLAN INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., TYUM ("Yumy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding into the U.S. market, which is the largest confectionary market in the world. Currently, the Company is evaluating potential distribution partners and food brokers to help facilitate the expansion. After landing on the shelves of Canada's largest retailer and Western Canada's largest retailer, the Company has become a very desirable brand for many U.S. distributors and has been evaluating all options. The Yumy Candy Company will look to expand its low-sugar better-for-you confectionery, specifically partnering with the largest U.S. distribution networks that align with the core principles of the Company including delivering the best value to end users and the most aggressive distribution plan. Expansion into the U.S. will serve as the Company's first step into the international market, which is important for its successful global growth.

"Expanding into the United States is a game changer for our Company. If executed properly, it will exponentially grow our revenues and global profile. Establishing our brands as one of the top confectionary companies in Canada has allowed us to go into the US with leverage. Entering the market with a known brand with a history of success, we have become a desired and preferred product to many distributors. Our Company has been reached out to by some of the country's top distributors/brokers and we are currently in in-depth discussions with them. Over the last year we have entertained many offers to come to the U.S., but now we feel that our Company is ready and poised for this expansion. We have confidence in our existing infrastructure, our aggressive growth strategy, manufacturing capabilities, distribution plan, and our ability to market our product," states Erica Williams, CEO and Founder.

The United States confectionary market is the largest in the world and there is an increasing push for consumers to buy healthier low-sugar products as consumers become increasingly aware of the negative effects of obesity, diabetes and calories intake. The Yumy Candy Company is a lifestyle company focused on nutrition, health and delivering the best value to its clients.

"We have a unique look on confectionery different than any of our competitors and an array of new products in our pipeline, with what we have planned over the next period we feel confident that we can replicate our success we've had in Canada and become a leader in the U.S. confectionary space. When we first started the Company, we knew going to the U.S. would be a necessity to reach the level of success we set out to achieve and I am pleased to say the time has come!" States Erica Williams, CEO and founder of Yumy Candy.

The U.S. has over 63,000 supermarkets and grocery store businesses as of 2022, representing one of the largest grocery retail numbers in the world. The global sugar-free confectionery market size was valued at USD $2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2021 to 2031. The United States holds a market share of 84.5% of the global sugar-free confectionery demand. The growth is attributed to the widespread impression that the sugar-free version is healthier than the conventional counterparts and the growing number of health-conscious people.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

