PSY Comes Back as the Ambassador for Ragnarok Origin

The legend has returned with new info to share
SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- PSY, one of the most iconic singers of all times who took the world by the storm with his famous 'Gangnam Style', reappears to the public as the ambassador for Gravity's hit mobile game Ragnarok Origin.
PSY has starred in several commercials and interviews for Ragnarok Origin. In the commercial, PSY is seen alone and tired in his studio.
The silence is broken when he receives a text message and gets sucked into the world of Ragnarok to enjoy many of the fun experiences present in Ragnarok Origin.
In the short FaceTime Video, PSY has revealed that he will be releasing a new song this year. This will be the first in 5 years that PSY will be releasing since his last album [4X2=8] in 2017.
In addition to PSY's interview, there will be community events featuring lots of prizes and rewards to celebrate PSY's onboarding as the second ambassador for Ragnarok Origin. Gravity has claimed that they are preparing many more different collaboration events and activities with PSY to deliver a fun and exciting experience for the players.
Apart from PSY and Ragnarok Origin's collaboration, Ragnarok Origin has recently released a massive update featuring a new class, increased level cap to lvl90, new stories, dungeons, and various events.
Here's a quick summary of the update.
- New Job: Crusader
- New Lvl 90 storyline
- New Map: Ancient City
- Sky Set system
- New Dungeon: Attacking Prontera at Night
- War of Emperium Siege Fight
For details on the major update, check out the update notice here.
Users can play Ragnarok Origin now by downloading the game on iOS or Android in the USA and Canada. To learn more about Ragnarok Origin visit the official site or follow the game on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Gravity co., Ltd.:
Founded in April 2000, Gravity is a global game company and the only Korean game company listed on NASDAQ directly. As of June 30, 2021, Gravity's signature IP, Ragnarok IP, has exceeded 120 million in global cumulative accounts. In addition, it was selected as the 2nd most loved Korean game overseas for 3 consecutive years (Global Hallyu Trend 2021).
Currently, Gravity has subsidiaries consisting of Gravity NEO CYON (Korea), Gravity Communications (Taiwan Region), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (USA), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub(Singapore), leading to a strong global network. Together with its branches, Gravity is expanding its recognition and influence worldwide by expanding its service with Ragnarok Online IP-related games as well as other games of various genres and platforms. In addition to various Ragnarok goods, it is accelerating Ragnarok content businesses, such as advancing into animation, IPTV, and webtoon fields, as well as conducting various brand collaborations.
