dentalcorp Signs Exclusive Partnership with Risio Institute to Fuel Growth of Certified Dental Assistants

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - dentalcorp DNTL Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, today announced an exclusive partnership with Risio Institute for Digital Dental Education, setting the foundation for a first-of-its-kind talent solution for training new Certified Dental Assistants across the dentalcorp network.

"Dental Assistants are the heart of every dental practice but training currently requires students to leave their jobs and self-fund a diploma qualification, which not everyone can do," explains Nicola Deall, Chief People Officer, dentalcorp. "Risio's unique offering allows students to continue to work and learn on-demand through a high-quality curriculum designed specifically for online learning. This partnership leverages our resources and industry relationships to ensure our Practices are a step ahead in having qualified, quality talent to meet the needs of our network."

The program will welcome administrative and chairside assistants already working in dentalcorp Practices, to advance their careers while they continue working. Also, in an apprenticeship-style program, dentalcorp will recruit individuals interested in a career in the dental industry to obtain an employer-funded, recognized diploma while joining a dentalcorp Practices.

Risio Institute's proprietary education approach was designed and developed by co-founders, Casey Sharp, and former dentalcorp Practice Manager, Carey-Ann Thurlow. Risio's flexible online education is available nation-wide, industry recognized, fully immersive, and offers various learning styles with interactive and engaging audio-visual content. The instructors are best in class, with the in-person clinical modules, offering a 5:1 student to teacher ratio.

"Our mission is to create best-in-class dental assistants.," explains Carey-Ann Thurlow, CEO and co-founder of Risio Institute. "Together, Risio and dentalcorp, are providing a vital opportunity for dental team members across Canada to build their careers while working and make attaining a Dental Assisting Diploma more accessible. We're looking forward to leading the way with quality education, in partnership with the industry."

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.ca

About Risio

Risio Institute Dental Assistant Distance Delivery Diploma Program is licensed through Alberta Advanced Education and offers students Canada-wide an opportunity to access and complete their education from remote areas. The mission of the program is to educate individuals through the latest technology in interactive distance learning theory modules and state-of-the-art clinical modules. Our vision is to recognize, build, and deliver a program that educates individuals who may not have access to full time education. Through this online education, dental offices across the country have access to enrolling their team with ease, knowing they will have consistent support for a higher success and completion rate.

