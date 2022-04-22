Special Event to Be Held Tonight in New York to Expand Monroe College's Innovative Program with SEED Project to Increase Educational Opportunities for Students in Africa

Senegal-Based Artist Boubou Design Will Debut His First Live Painting Performance in the U.S. to Support Fundraising Effort

BRONX, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, today shared that a fundraising event will be held tonight in downtown New York City to celebrate and expand its innovative program launched last fall with SEED Project.

As announced in September, the College partnered with SEED Project, an international non-profit organization that provides academic, athletic, and leadership development programs to promising students in Africa, to launch a visionary program to make Monroe's undergraduate programs available to students in Senegal last fall.

Through this collaboration, African students accepted into the program will pursue an Associate or Bachelor's degree program through Monroe's fully accredited online platform, while receiving academic support, tutoring, mentoring, advising and student life activities on-site at a conveniently located facility housed at the International School of Dakar (ISD) in Senegal. Students successfully completing their degree program will earn their U.S diploma from Monroe, joining its alumni from all around the world.

SEED Project's fundraising event at Chase Contemporary (413 W Broadway, New York City) from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm this evening aims to raise funds through an auction of artwork and NBA sports memorabilia, among other collectibles, to expand the program to more deserving students in Africa.

As part of the event, Senegal-based artist Boubou Design will debut his first live painting performance in the United States. Three paintings will be included in the auction to support tonight's fundraising effort.

"SEED Project continues to do incredible work to open doors of opportunity for Africa's future leaders, and we are proud to partner with them on this innovative program," said Marc Jerome, president of Monroe College. "We are grateful to all who support the students who benefit from tonight's event."

ABOUT MONROE COLLEGE

Founded in 1933, Monroe College is a recognized leader in urban and international education. The College is proud of its innovative programs to increase college access, affordability, and completion outcomes, especially among first-generation students, and for the national recognition it receive for strongly impacting its graduates' social mobility.

Monroe educates 8,000 students each year, offering Certificate, Associate, Bachelor's, and Master's degree programs from New York campuses in the Bronx and New Rochelle, as well as in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia. Students may also pursue degree programs through Monroe Online.

Programs are offered through Schools of Allied Health Professions, Business and Accounting, Criminal and Social Justice, Education, Hospitality Management, Information Technology, and Nursing, as well as through its King Graduate School. Liberal arts and continuing education programs are also available. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroecollege.edu.

