CARESPAN ANNOUNCES SHARES FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. CSPN ("Company" or "CareSpan"), announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with three certain arms-length creditors (together, the "Creditors", and each a "Creditor") to settle USD$193,461.71, CAD$21,818.30, and CAD$16,000.00 (collectively, the "Debt Settlement") in respective debts for services provided by the Creditors to the Company.

In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of USD$193,461.71, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.54 per Common Share.

In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of CAD$21,818.30, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 31,169 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.70 per Common Share.

In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of CAD$16,000, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 45,714 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.35 per Common Share.

The issuance of the Common Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Rembert de Villa"

Rembert de Villa

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to receiving approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including that CareSpan will receive approval from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the issuance of the Common Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, CareSpan undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX-V and its Regulation Services Provider have not approved the contents of, nor taken responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this press release.

SOURCE CareSpan Health, Inc.