Bank of Montreal to Redeem Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 40 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") BMO BMO today announced its intention to redeem all of its 20,000,000 outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 40 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Preferred Shares Series 40") for an aggregate total of $500 million on May 25, 2022. The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.
The Preferred Shares Series 40 are redeemable at the Bank's option on May 25, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price of $25.00 per share. Payment of the redemption price will be made by the Bank on the Redemption Date.
Separately from the payment of the redemption price, the final quarterly dividend of $0.28125 per share for the Preferred Shares Series 40 announced by the Bank on March 1, 2022 will be paid in the usual manner on May 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.
Notice will be delivered to holders of the Preferred Shares Series 40 in accordance with the terms thereof.
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.