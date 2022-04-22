Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 5, 2022

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:
Time:
Live Webcast:
Thursday, May 5, 2022
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:
Intl. Dial-in:
Conference ID:
Website:
888-317-6003
412-317-6061
5348387
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
Intl. replay:
Replay access:
877-344-7529
412-317-0088
4412748
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.
Additionally, Oasis Petroleum plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
May 11:
Citi 2022 Global Energy & Utilities Conference
May 19:
TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference
June 1:
Wells Fargo Energy Conference
June 7:
RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference
June 8:
Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 22:
J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.
SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.