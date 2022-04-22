Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 5, 2022

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Time: Live Webcast: Thursday, May 5, 2022 10:00 a.m. Central Time https://app.webinar.net/ejz256r5DnM







Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: Intl. Dial-in: Conference ID: Website: 888-317-6003 412-317-6061 5348387 www.oasispetroleum.com









A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: Intl. replay: Replay access: 877-344-7529 412-317-0088 4412748







The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 11: Citi 2022 Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 19: TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference June 1: Wells Fargo Energy Conference June 7: RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference June 8: Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 22: J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

