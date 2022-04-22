European Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Report 2022: M&As as the Dominant Business Model to Shift the Competitive Landscape in the Market

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies that improve competitiveness in the nascent European military UAV market as it navigates changes, including the need to counter Russia and the growing US expectation for increased European involvement in the global war on terror.

Recent developments in the European military UAV space are impacting the region's defense market, its competitive landscape, and its military posture. The European defense establishment supports the emerging trend of military drones due to evolving national security threats, especially the Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

In addition, the Biden administration's strategic focus on China boosts NATO's interest in military UAVs to counter near-peer adversaries, thereby pushing the region to increase RDT&E and procurements efforts in this defense domain.



During the forecast period, the European military UAV market is expected to evolve due to the emerging indigenous market, the rising military demand for different types of military UAV platforms, UAVs' focus on ISR and offensive tasks, and specific budget and project allocations for UAV platforms and subsystems.



This research service explores the trends in the European military UAV space and examines the impact of the changing geopolitical landscape, US and Israeli dominance, and emerging military doctrine to confront modern battlefield challenges. The study investigates the future of European military UAVs, and it takes into account global perspectives and forecasts.

It focuses on 5 important European countries, that is, Turkey, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. The study also examines Eastern Europe's growing demand for military UAVs, which could be used as a solution to counter Russian military aggression and mitigate some of Moscow's quantitative and qualitative military edge in the region.



Future expectations covered in the study include the prioritization of UAV armed drones, the proliferation of tactical, small, and mini drones, and the US impact on the market. The study also highlights EU and NATO activities and initiatives in the region and their impact on the competitive landscape, RDT&E initiatives, and national efforts in terms of military drones.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European Military UAV Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

What You Need To Know First

Trends

Challenges

European Military UAV's Evolving Concept of Operations (ConOps)

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Leading European Military UAV Platforms (Based on Categories)

European Military UAV Projection

4. Leading European Military UAV Country Profiles

Turkey

The United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Military UAV Country Outlook - Eastern Europe : 2022-2025

: 2022-2025 NATO and the EU in the Military UAV Domain

Military UAV Joint Nation Programs - Europe : 2021

: 2021 Military UAV Multiyear Programs - Europe : 2021

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Proliferation of Armed Drones to Meet Operational Needs

Growth Opportunity 2: Tactical, Small and Mini Drones to Drive Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: M&As as the Dominant Business Model to Shift the Competitive Landscape in the Market

Growth Opportunity 4: Acquisition of Low-cost Operational Capabilities Against Internal and External Threats

6. Appendix

NATO Military UAV Classification

