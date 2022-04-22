Ontario Energy Association Supports Electrification and Energy Transition Panel

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) commends the Ministry of Energy for launching an expert panel to provide advice to the Minister on various issues related to comprehensive integrated long-term energy planning in Ontario, including achieving a successful transition to a clean energy economy.

The OEA is pleased this element from its Energy Platform is being pursued by the provincial government. The OEA Energy Platform called for the government to initiate a comprehensive integrated energy planning process. This approach is needed to ensure Ontario finds the optimal path for consumers during the energy transition that maintains energy affordability and reliability while attracting the investments necessary to enable this transition in a timely fashion.

"The OEA commends the government for the establishment of the expert review panel," said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the Ontario Energy Association. "The work of this panel will be critically important in ensuring we find the optimal path to make sure Ontario's energy customers have access to reliable and affordable energy as we decarbonize our economy."

About the OEA: The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario's energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry. Learn more at www.energyontario.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Association (OEA)