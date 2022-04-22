Systems Definition, Inc. Enhances Their Advanced Personnel Accountability Application by Integrating Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Data

New capability will increase safety on the fireground by providing insight into air tank levels
ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI), a leading provider of fireground accountability solutions, today announced they have integrated self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) data from 3M™ Scott™ into their Advanced Personnel Accountability Application (APAA). This new capability will further improve fireground safety by providing air tank data and personal alert safety system (PASS) alarms to Incident Commanders on the fireground within the APAA software.
"We have been working with the 3M™ Scott™ team to develop this strong addition to our current accountability solution. Having SCBA telemetry data and PASS alarms meshed into APAA has been a top priority for us. Combined with other radio and data resources, this enhancement will boost First Responder safety and accountability," said Brendan Adams, Senior Software Engineer at SDI.
SDI's APAA enhances and improves firefighter accountability using a combination of radio messaging, push-to-talk actions, and aggregated sensor data along with Fire Department Unit and Firefighter data. This enables command personnel at incidents to rapidly determine firefighter status for accountability and safety activities.
Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI) provides innovative software applications for the First Responder community, as well as technical services and software engineering to Federal agencies, DoD contractors, public sector agencies, and commercial organizations. SDI supports initiatives for Defense, First Responder safety and accountability, aerospace, custom applications, and web technologies. Their comprehensive suite of fireground accountability applications is used daily by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and other fire departments across the United States.
For more information, please visit http://www.firegroundaccountability.com/.
Contact:
Frank Briese
President
Systems Definition, Inc.
703-717-0222 ext. 114
briesef@systemsdefinition.com
SOURCE Systems Definition, Inc.
