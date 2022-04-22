Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Approval of New Investment Objective for Corporate Bond ETF

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that investors have approved a new investment objective for Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCI) at a special meeting held virtually today, April 22, 2022.

Effective on or around May 13, 2022, in accordance with its new investment objective, Franklin Liberty Canadian Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCI) will invest primarily in units of Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Fund and be renamed Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF. Its ticker will remain FLCI on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and there will be no changes to the portfolio management team or management fees.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST at 1-800-387-0830 or service@franklintempleton.ca.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

