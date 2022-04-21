H2X in agreement with Trelleborg Municipality to supply hydrogen buses and waste truck

H2X to supply the first of its hydrogen buses into Sweden to the Trelleborg Municipality through Trelleborg Energi.

The new hydrogen fuel cell bus and waste truck is the next step for Trelleborg municipality and Trelleborg Energi on the journey to reduce the municipality's carbon footprint.

The hydrogen bus and waste truck will be the first of 10 to join fleet in the Trelleborg Municipality's first steps to reach zero emission by 2045.

This MOU is in line with Trelleborg Energi's aim to introduce hydrogen solutions in Trelleborg, as part of the company's development of local, sustainable energy solutions.

SYDNEY, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --H2X & Trelleborg Municipality, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop the City's first ever hydrogen high floor buses and a waste truck in collaboration with local energy company Trelleborg Energi, marking another major step towards making the municipal fleet zero-emission and cleaning up the city & outer regions air.

The new environmentally friendly bus will be the first of the proposed high floor buses and the first from H2X Global in Europe. The new buses will have both hydrogen fuel cells and super capacitors for the use as a school bus across the city and outer regions.

The non-binding MOU between H2X and the Trelleborg Municipality creates additional jobs in Sweden as the production of commercial vehicles for Trelleborg will come from H2X's European HQ based in Sweden where the full production and Service is located increasing further volume to the recent awarded MoU with the City of Gothenburg.

Head of Northern Europe - Peter Westh said:

"H2X is paving the way for commercial vehicles across the Nordics and are especially pleased to have signed the MOU with Trelleborg Municipality in the form of a Joint Initiative for Hydrogen Buses for the school program. This on the back of our recent agreement with Gothenburg. This is a further step to connect our Zero emission powered vehicles along the European Hydrogen corridor."

Magnus Sahlin CEO for Trelleborg Energi said:

"This memorandum marks another leap forward in the zero carbon ambitions for the municipality. We want to show that sustainable energy and mobility solutions are not about the future, but about making changes today. The first hydrogen bus and waste truck prove how we take concrete steps towards zero emission transports in the region. With the first fueling station up and running in Trelleborg in January 2023, these initiatives are an amazing start in transforming the vehicle sector in this region."

Stina Salomonsson, head of Education Administration, Trelleborg Municipality said:

"For us locally, it is natural to take part in the transformation of the Swedish vehicle sector in order to reach the national goal of zero emission to 2045. Our new hydrogen vehicles are a part of this venture."

CEO & Founder of H2X Global Brendan Norman said:

"We are pleased that Trelleborg and Gothenburg have entered partnership with H2X where we both work together in delivering not only the vehicles tailored for their needs but the total solution for their vehicle management. He added: "Sweden has one of the most progressive Hydrogen strategies, projects and activities in Europe, but we need to continue to act now to tackle climate change to improve our cities air quality. Introducing hydrogen buses and commercial vehicles to authorities' fleet, by using the right technology for the varying operational requirements will help us all breathe cleaner air."

About H2X

H2X is an Australian based, global automotive and power unit company focused on absolute sustainability. The company is focused on harnessing the most efficient and effective technologies, with the onus on capturing free and renewable energy sources. A specialisation in hydrogen is the basis of H2X's growth, however with a strong platform as a maker of electrically powered professional hydrogen vehicles, the company has a versatile approach to finding the right vehicle for the right task. www.h2xglobal.com. H2X Global has operations in Australia, Malaysia, India, and Europe.

About Trelleborgs Energi

Trelleborgs Energi is a modern energy company with the future in mind. All our work evolves around sustainable and innovative solutions, connected to the local community. We aim to turn our customers into climate heroes, make our owners proud, and establish Trelleborg as the most climate smart city in Sweden. Read more on www.trelleborgsenergi.se

Trelleborg Municipality

Sweden's southern-most municipality strives to deliver a high life quality and a long-term sustainable development to its citizens.

