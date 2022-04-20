Nellie's Free Range Eggs Partners with No Kid Hungry to Help Provide up to 1.5 Million Meals

The partnership will support No Kid Hungry's mission to end childhood hunger in the United States

MONROE, N.H., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nellie's Free Range Eggs, the leading free range egg brand in America, today announced its year-long partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign from Share Our Strength dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the United States. New Hampshire-based Nellie's Free Range Eggs will be making a $150K donation, which can help provide 1.5 million meals for children facing food insecurity in the United States.*

"Nellie's Free Range Eggs come from hens that are cared for with love by small family farmers, and we are excited to further this commitment of love and kindness through our partnership with No Kid Hungry to provide food insecure families with nutritious food," says Mary-Ryan Lambert, Nellie's Free Range Eggs' Director of Marketing.

According to the latest estimates, as many as 13 million children in the United States live in food insecure homes. By partnering with corporate companies, No Kid Hungry combines both imagination and proven strategies to drive positive results for their partners and a permanent end to childhood hunger.

"We are excited to welcome Nellie's Free Range Eggs as a partner in our fight to end childhood hunger in America," said No Kid Hungry's Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "Every kid deserves to access to three healthy meals a day, and Nellie's support will help make that possible for kids across the country."

Nellie's Free Range Eggs are currently available in supermarkets, natural grocers, club stores and other fine food retailers. To learn more about Nellie's Free Range Eggs and its mission and products visit nelliesfreerange.com or visit its Instagram, TikTok or Facebook pages.

* Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Nellie's Free Range Eggs

Nellie's Free Range Eggs has been brooding over our hens' health and happiness for over 60 years. As the first Certified Humane® egg farm in the country, our free range eggs are produced without antibiotics, hormones, pesticides, or animal byproducts. We've grown our business differently – not by turning into yet another factory farm, but by recruiting other small family farms to join our flock. We work with folks who believe, like we do, that happy hens lay better eggs. To learn more about Nellie's Free Range Eggs, visit https://nelliesfreerange.com/.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

