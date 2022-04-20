A&W Canada and Chef Matty Matheson team up to create the "Best-Burger-Ever" Burger

A&W Canada has partnered with the country's most famous burger chef to dream up the best-tasting grass-fed, prime rib burger — ever! Available for a limited time at A&W restaurants across the country from April 25.

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - World-renowned Canadian chef, cookbook author, and YouTube star Matty Matheson has joined forces with A&W Canada for an epic burger collaboration.

The new, limited-time burger brings together the two Canadian food icons known for their commitment and passion for serving up great-tasting burgers from simple, top-quality ingredients. The "Best-Burger-Ever" Burger, created by Matheson, features a 4oz grass-fed, prime rib patty, real cheddar cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, and garlic aioli on a buttery brioche bun.

"This is the burger collaboration Canada has been waiting for!" says Chef Matty Matheson. "A&W asked me to help make the best tasting burger ever—and I totally nailed it. Starting with the best ever cut of the best ever grass-fed beef made simple."

"Brand collaborations are popping up everywhere these days - but we were on the lookout for a true burger fan, who knows their beef, to partner with," says Julia Cutt, Director of Brand Communications and Digital Marketing at A&W Canada. "Matty is the perfect fit for A&W, and we've teamed up to take our grass-fed beef to the next level. We can't wait for Canadians to try what we've created together!"

The "Best-Burger-Ever" Burger will be available at participating A&W Canada restaurants nationwide from Monday, from April 25 for a limited time only, until supplies last.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a 100% Canadian-owned-and-operated company, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. Long known for serving the best tasting burgers in Canada, we're proud to have high standards when it comes to our food and you can taste it in everything we serve. We became the first national brand to serve beef raised without artificial hormones and steroids back in 2013, and surprised Canadians again in 2019 when we made the switch to grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Guests can enjoy our burgers made with simple, great-tasting ingredients and minimal waste in over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About Matty Matheson

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, and raised in Fort Erie, Ontario, Matty Matheson is regarded as one of the world's greatest chefs and funniest and most illustrious people on YouTube. Having opened and collaborated on a number of restaurants in Toronto, including recently opened pop-up Fonda Balam, and Ca Phe Rang with his long-time mentor Rang Nguyen, he's also known for his cookware collection - Matheson Cookware. Matty Matheson is also the author of two New York Times bestseller cookbooks, with his third book set to be released in 2023.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c7645.html