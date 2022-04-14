FUSION SPORT WELCOMES LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND UNIVERSITY OF IOWA TO ITS ROSTER

Fusion Sport is a global leader in human performance optimization software for elite sports and military organizations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Sport, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing and optimizing elite human performance, today announced it has teamed up with Louisiana State University and the University of Iowa.

Both the University of Iowa and Louisiana State University will use Fusion's landmark Smartabase software to optimize the human performance across their full athletic departments, though like all Fusion clients, each institution will configure its Smartabase instance to fit the specific needs of their collegiate sports programs and athletes.

"We are excited to partner with these prestigious athletic programs," said Dr. Markus Deutsch, Fusion Sport's CEO and co-founder. "Helping schools like these achieve their human performance goals is a core part of Fusion Sport's mission. College sports programs like these, that invest in their athletes and their performance, see a return in player availability and performance, along with measurable improvement over time. Importantly, we believe that athletes who start their performance optimization journey as students will see improved results throughout their careers."

An industry leader since 2003, Fusion Sport delivers results with a human performance optimization software platform that brings a constellation of performance datapoints together in Smartabase, a single, intelligent, highly configurable ecosystem. According to Deutsch, the Smartabase platform is more configurable than any other product on the market, monitoring performance indicators including biometrics, mental well-being, and risk of injury.

"Smartabase is a workflow and decision-support system that drives improvement in human performance," said Dr. Deutsch. "It pushes athletic departments like these to win by having players ready to perform at their best week-after-week and it brings our customers into a global human performance community that is powering the industry forward."

Louisiana State University and the University of Iowa join other high performance and profile sporting organizations teams using the Smartabase human performance optimization solution including Ohio State University, Boston College, the LA Lakers, the Detroit Pistons, the Denver Nuggets, the Arsenal Football Club, the Crystal Palace Football Club, Netherlands National Football, the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions, Cycling Australia, Cycling Canada, Canadian Freestyle Ski, New Zealand Rugby, Australian Rugby and many more .

About Fusion Sport

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London U.K., Fusion Sport is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. The company's performance and analytics platform, Smartabase, is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit fusionsport.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wendy Artman

GroundFloor Media

wartman@groundfloormedia.com

920-819-8968

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-sport-welcomes-louisiana-state-university-and-university-of-iowa-to-its-roster-301525668.html

SOURCE Fusion Sport