Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Announces Latest Charitable Grants

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. (https://www.matthewsiegal.com), a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in the Washington, DC metro area, today announced that it has made two new charitable grants.
LGBTQ+ UKRAINIAN REFUGEE FUND
The foundation's LGBTQ+ Ukrainian Refugee Fund made a $50,000 grant to ORAM (Organization for Refuge, Asylum, and Migration) (https://www.oramrefugee.org/) to be used to evacuate LGBTQ+ refugees from Ukraine to safe and welcoming host countries, including Germany. According to the BBC, "around 100 towns and regions across Poland, nearly a third of the country, have passed resolutions declaring themselves free of "LGBT ideology."
"ORAM would like to express our sincere gratitude to Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation for their generous grant," said Steve Roth, Executive Director of ORAM. "Their gift will help us open a safe space in Berlin for displaced LGBTIQ Ukrainians to connect with each other and with needed support and services. The grant also helps makes it possible for ORAM to provide those in need with safe and secure housing in Berlin, a more welcoming city for LGBTIQ people."
BACK ON THEIR FEET FUND
The foundation's Back on Their Feet Fund made a $10,000 grant to Family PASS (https://familypassfairfax.org/), a non-profit that helps working families in Fairfax County, Virginia who are at risk of homelessness. The funds provided by Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation were used by Family PASS to purchase a car for its client.
"Our client is a single mom of a child with special needs. Recently, her car was totaled which made it very difficult to get to work and get her child to medical appointments," said Debi Sutton, Executive Director of Family PASS. "She earned too much to be eligible for Vehicles for Change, yet she did not have enough savings or sufficient credit to buy a new car. The grant from Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation enabled Family PASS to buy her a car."
Anyone who wishes to make a tax-deductible donation to support Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation's Back on Their Feet or LGBTQ+ Ukrainian Refugee funds can do so at https://matthewsiegal.com/current-projects.
