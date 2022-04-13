A Promising Natural Alternative for Estrogen Deficiency

H.R. Momayez Zadeh says, currently, the estrogen deficiency in ovariohysterectomized, total oophorectomized, pre and post menopausal women is principally achieved through Hormone Therapy, which notwithstanding its adverse effects, there is insufficient evidence to assess the risk of its long-term application in perimenopausal or postmenopausal women younger than 50 years of age.

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 Menopausal Women and Women with Ovariohysterectomy or Total Oophorectomy (WMOO) do not Produce Sufficient Estrogen and Same Contributes to Cardiovascular, Neurodegenerative Diseases, as well as bone and Metabolic Issues.

There is insufficient evidence to assess the risk of hormone therapy long-term application in perimenopausal or postmenopausal women younger than 50 years of age (1).

Phytoestrogens are nonsteroidal plant compounds that possess estrogenic activity through their phenolic ring, which enables them to bind to estrogen receptors in humans and animals and could be essentially beneficial to WMOO, as well as sterilized female dogs. However there are issues with phytoestrogens, as well.

When phytoestrogen are taken in the form of food source or as supplements, their intake has been associated with adverse reporting, (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7).

Liquiritigenin is unique bioactive phytoestrogen, isolated from the roots of plants belonging to Radix Glycyrrhizae (licorice) and has shown a plethora of beneficial effects. (Review of studies listed under Liquiritigenin in PubMed) and recognized by US National Institutes of Health, The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences states as having strong affinity to estrogen receptor Beta (8).

Phytoestrogens, generally, stimulate the immune system and immune stimulation is synonymous with activation of the immune system's inflammatory stimuli, which if not regulated, ultimately results in chronic inflammation and undesirable health consequences. (9,10)

Accordingly, for optimum benefits of Liquiritigenin, an anti-inflammatory is paramount to Liquiritigenin "enhancement" of immune system.

In a Randomized Controlled Trial, a mix of Flavonoid and fish oil Supplement has shown to produce only an immune enhancing effect, indicating a clinical inflammation (11).

Liquiritigenin is a Flavanoid. Additionally, when combined, the estrogen (17β-oestradiol) with Omega-3 there was a synergistic bone-protective efficacy through up-regulation of gene RUNX2, an essential transcription factor for bone formation, as well as the suppression of bone-resorbing cytokine IL-1β (12). Liquiritigenin is a receptor beta agonist.

Choline is also equally paramount to confer Liquiritigenin with an enhanced neuroprotective aspects.

In the nervous system, biological estrogen's neuroprotective effects is strongly dependent on its interactions with the cholinergic system (13).

Liquiritigenin benefits in memory and cognitive impairment is through cholinergic system with choline being the building block of the cholinergic system (14).

The mixture of Liquiritigenin, Omega-3 and Choline is a promising natural approach to estrogen deficiency.

For a more detailed description, Please click here

