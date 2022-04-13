Roofloor Enterprises Corp. Wins ARMA Award for Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodge Project

Asphalt Shingles from PABCO Roofing Products

Centerpiece of Roofing Project in Philippines

TACOMA, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating that the market for superior quality roofing craftsmanship and materials is truly worldwide, a project recently completed by Roofloor Enterprises Corp. in the Philippines won an Honorable Mention award from the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA). Roofloor Enterprise Corp., based in the Philippines, won the award for its for its expert management on the Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodge roofing project, which included asphalt shingles from PABCO® Roofing Products.

Located outside of Quezon City in the Philippines, Roofloor Enterprises Corporation is a roofing contractor as well as an importer and distributor of quality roofing and flooring materials. The award-winning project – Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges – is a master-planned development of lodge-style log homes, situated on an 82-hectare property. At an elevation of 5,300 feet, the development is typically battered by eight or more tropical storms every year.

Aesthetically, the roof styles incorporated into the development reflect the upscale designs of the residences. The roof of each home features a 21° to 35° degree slope. The meticulous work of Roofloor Enterprises accentuates the roof's ridge and chimney, gradually connecting to dormers that crown each porch. The clean design of the roof work, as well as the graceful look of the asphalt shingles from PABCO Roofing Products, results in clean, elegant rooftops that complement each structure and the community as a whole.

"The quality, aesthetics, and durability of the asphalt shingles from PABCO Roofing Products were the absolute right solution for Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges," stated Glenn Laquiores Jr., President, Roofloor Enterprises Corp. "Winning this honor from ARMA is testament to the quality of the product and the quality of the installation."

The ARMA Excellence in Asphalt Roofing Awards Program recognizes contractors who choose asphalt to install beautiful, high-performing roofing systems. The Roofloor Enterprise project was selected from more than 80 entries from six different countries, submitted to ARMA this year. Entries were judged by a panel of industry experts and members of the trade media.

"Roofloor Enterprises is setting a standard, demonstrating that asphalt roofing materials are an ideal solution for projects around the globe," stated Lori Jerome, brand manager, PABCO Roofing Products. "Because of the vision of Roofloor Enterprises, this project is a testament to the durability of our shingle products, even in the harshest tropical environments."

The Premier line of asphalt shingles from PABCO Roofing Products were used in the Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges project. The shingles from PABCO Roofing Products were supplied to Roofloor Enterprises by R.M. Waite Company, based in Walnut Creek, Calif.

"Demand for PABCO Roofing shingles, especially the unique Cascade shingle, is growing worldwide," stated Maureen Russell, President and CEO, R.M. Waite Co. "The ability to export outstanding product like PABCO asphalt shingles to international markets demonstrates the quality and value U.S.-based manufacturers are delivering in the building-products sector."

About PABCO Roofing Products

Since 1984, PABCO Roofing Products has been creating best-in-class roofing materials for its customers. The company stands apart by offering its clients a full range of premium products with the personalized service of a trusted local business. PABCO Roofing Products is a family-focused company that truly values its relationships and delivers a quality product and exceptional service each and every time. PABCO Roofing Products is a division of PABCO Building Products which services the building industry in the western United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pabcoroofing.com, Facebook, Houzz, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

SOURCE PABCO Roofing