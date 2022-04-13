Global Tax Management Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tax Management Market by Component, Tax Type and Deployment mode Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taxes are an important part of businesses. There are various preparation and tax management methods and techniques that will help reduce the amount of taxes paid and also optimize the deductions and credits available in present and in the future. While CPAs and tax planners are an essential part of tax planning, it is also important to consider the long-term taxable effects of investment and retirement savings decisions.

Tax management refers to regular financial planning for tax efficiency. It aims to reduce one's tax liabilities and optimally utilize tax exemptions, tax rebates, and benefits as much as possible. Tax management includes making financial and business decisions to minimize the incidence of tax. This helps the user to legitimately avail maximum benefit by using all beneficial provisions under tax laws.

Increase in digital financial transition volume and growing complexity of tax law drive the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled tax managers and increase in data security concern hinder the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, ongoing use of advanced technology for monitoring the tax payers and strict government policies about the collection of tax create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The tax management market is segmented into component, tax type, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into software and service. By tax type, it is bifurcated into direct tax and indirect tax. By deployment, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. By organization size it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium size enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail and e commerce, telecom & IT, government and public sector, media & entertainment and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the tax management market include Avalara Inc., Blucora, Inc., Thomson Reuters, HRB Digital LLC., Intuit Inc, SAP SE, Sovos Compliance, LLC , TaxJar, TaxSlayer, Wolters Kluwer N.V. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which help to drive the growth of the market.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the tax management market share along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the tax management market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the tax management market.

The quantitative analysis of the tax management market share from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the tax management market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Case studies

3.3.1. Case Study 01

3.3.2. Case Study 02

3.4. Impact of government regulations on global Tax management market:

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in digital financial transitions volume

3.5.1.2. Rise in complexity and tax law

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled employee and high cost of implementation

3.5.2.2. Increase in security & privacy concerns of data

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Use of block chain technology in monitoring of tax payers.

3.5.3.2. Strict government policies about collection of tax.

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Impact on market size

3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.6.3. Economic impact

3.6.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.6.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TAX TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Indirect Tax

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Direct Tax

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. On-premise

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Cloud

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Small & medium sized enterprises

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Large enterprises

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. Overview

8.2. Manufacturing

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. BFSI

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. Healthcare and life sciences

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country

8.5. Retail and E-commerce

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis, by country

8.6. Energy and utility

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3. Market analysis, by country

8.7. Media and entertainment

8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3. Market analysis, by country

8.8. IT and telecom

8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3. Market analysis, by country

8.9. Others

8.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.9.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2020

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Competitive dashboard



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AVALARA, INC.

11.1.1. Company snapshot

11.1.2. Product portfolio

11.1.3. R&D expenditure

11.1.4. Business performance

11.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.2. BLUCORA, INC.

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key executive

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Operating business segments

11.2.5. Product portfolio

11.2.6. Business performance

11.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. HRB DIGITAL LLC.

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. Business performance

11.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. INTUIT INC.

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key executive

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.5. Product portfolio

11.4.6. R&D expenditure

11.4.7. Business performance

11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.5. SAP SE

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key executive

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Operating business segments

11.5.5. Product portfolio

11.5.6. R&D expenditure

11.5.7. Business performance

11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. SOVOS COMPLIANCE, LLC.

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Product portfolio

11.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. Taxjar

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Product portfolio

11.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. Taxslayer

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key executive

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Product portfolio

11.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.9. THOMSON REUTERS TAX & ACCOUNTING, INC.

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Operating business segments

11.9.5. Product portfolio

11.9.6. Business performance

11.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.10. WOLTERS KLUWER N.V

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Operating business segments

11.10.5. Product portfolio

11.10.6. Business performance

11.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

