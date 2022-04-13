COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

Québec City, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 3,515 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,007,006*;
- 13 new deaths, for a total of 14,592 deaths;
- 12,764 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);
- 2,060** hospitalizations, for an increase of 122 compared to the previous day;
- 224 new entries,
- 102 new discharges;
- 83** people in intensive care, for an increase of 16 compared to the previous day;
- 25 new entries,
- 9 new discharges;
- 22,777 samples conducted on April 11;
- 172,987 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 140,449 positive: 1,379 declared for yesterday, including 1,164 positive.
*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.
**The MSSS recently updated its protocols for transmitting data on hospitalizations. As a result, a certain number of entries and discharges could not be counted in the daily data report. The situation will be restored in tomorrow's publication.
Vaccination
- 40,073 doses administered are added, that is 38,839 doses in the last 24 hours and 1234 doses before April 12, for a total of 18,963,907 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 317,532 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,281,439 doses received by Quebecers.
It should be noted that due to public holidays, the press release presenting the data will take a break starting April 15 to April 18 inclusively. It will be back on April 19, 2022. Citizens who want to have access to certain data can consult the open date website of the Gouvernement du Québec: https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated from Monday to Friday, available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect.
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/SanteServicesSociauxQuebec/.
- COVID-19 self-assessment tool
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.