FASHION RETAILERS GARAGE AND DYNAMITE MOBILIZE TO RAISE $151,000 FOR HUMANITARIAN RELIEF FOR UKRAINE

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Sister brands Garage and Dynamite today announced a total contribution of CAD $151,000 towards the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal from the Canadian Red Cross. To reach this total, parent company Groupe Dynamite Inc matched donations from employees and customers made to its fundraising campaign across its North American store network and online.

"We are watching this tragedy unfold with great sadness for everyone affected." said Donna Lutfy, Vice President of Sourcing. "We commend the generosity of our community, from our team to our customers, who have donated throughout our campaign, and we are proud to match their efforts."

Donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to address immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including those who are displaced.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a leading fashion digital retailer with two clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, at the core of its success.

At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award and is a long term partner of Centraide/UnitedWay, OutRight International, One Tree Planted and the Canadian Women's Foundation.

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are.

Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates.

Created in Montreal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 185 boutiques across North America and available globally at garageclothing.com .

About Dynamite

Created for the multifaceted woman on the move, Dynamite is the epitome of femininity and versatility. Rooted in fashion workwear, we draw inspiration from the runway and the street. At Dynamite you'll find curated collections that take you from work to weekend, and include timeless essentials, evening looks and luxe loungewear.

As a leading lifestyle brand, Dynamite connects to its community through engaging content encouraging women to follow their aspirations; confidently navigating through life with style, strength, and ease.

Established in 1984 in Montreal, Dynamite has over 115 retail locations across Canada and the US. In addition, you can find us at dynamiteclothing.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-retailers-garage-and-dynamite-mobilize-to-raise-151-000-for-humanitarian-relief-for-ukraine-301525076.html

SOURCE Groupe Dynamite Inc.