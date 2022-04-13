Take Advantage of the Volkswagen Maintenance Discounts Now Available at Karen Radley Volkswagen

Volkswagen dealership allows drivers in and around Woodbridge to save on select vehicle services with special offers

WOODBRIDGE, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers looking for certified technicians to service their cars in Woodbridge, Mont Claire and Mount Vernon in Virginia can rejoice. Karen Radley Volkswagen is offering service specials for routine maintenance services. These offers are valid up until April 30, 2022.

Using the "Tire Maintenance Special" coupon, customers can undertake tire rotation, wheel balance and four-wheel alignment at $199.88. With the "Windshield Wiper Replacement," drivers can maximize their visibility and safety by getting suitable blades for their vehicles. Drivers can get the battery of their Volkswagen replaced at 10% off with the "Battery Replacement Service" coupon. Additionally, pads or lining replacement, brake fluid replenishment, master cylinder inspection and calipers, hoses and hardware checks can be undertaken at 10% off with the "Brake Pad Replacement Service." A complimentary Multi-Point Inspection includes belt and hose inspections and tire pressure and battery terminal checks. Customers can get a discount of $5 on the rotation of all four tires with the "Tire Rotation" coupon. Only one coupon is applicable per person, and no offer can be combined with another.

Customers interested in learning more about the service specials are encouraged to visit the Karen Radley Volkswagen dealership at 14700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, Virginia 22191, United States or log on to the dealership's website. Questions can be directed to 877-461-1230.

