Insights on the Industrial Pumps Global Market to 2029 - by Type, End-use Application and Region

An industrial pump is a device used to transfer fluids (gases or liquids), or sometimes semi-liquid mixture by mechanical action. Pumps operate through multiple energy sources including electricity, engine, wind, or even manually using reciprocating or rotary mechanism.
The global market for industrial pumps is relatively matured and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2021 - 2029. The growth is expected to be spurred by increased infrastructural development leading to increased construction spending, and investments made in waste water treatment and recycling projects by the concerned authorities across the globe. These factors are expected to contribute towards a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021 - 2029.
This report analyzes the global industrial pumps market in terms of product type, end-use application, and geography. Based on product type, the global industrial pumps market is segregated into centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and specialty pumps. Similarly, on the basis of end-use application, the global market for industrial pumps is further classified into oil and gas, chemicals, building, residential construction, utilities (water and wastewater), and food and beverage among others. The geographical distribution of the global industrial pumps market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the industrial pumps market.
The report offers strategic insights into the global industrial pumps market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading industrial pump manufacturers, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning, and recent developments. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:
- An overview of the global industrial pumps market
- Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive sub-markets within the industrial pumps market
- Qualitative assessment tools such as market drivers, challenges and future prospects, value chain, and attractive investment proposition.
- Focus on each level of market segmentation based on product approvals, launch, and current and anticipated market dynamics.
- A general overview of the industry structure
- Company profiles highlighting key information about the major players operating in the global industrial pumps market
- Market competition scrutiny tools such as market share analysis, fractal map, etc.
- SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis
Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global industrial pumps market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2019 to 2029, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Industrial Pumps Market Analysis
3.1. Global Industrial Pumps Market Overview
3.2. Market Inclination Insights
3.2.1. Recent Trends
3.2.2. Future Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Challenges
3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix
3.4. Porters Five Force Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Industry Rivalry
3.4.5. Threat of New Entrant
3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6. Competitive Landscape
3.6.1. Market Positioning of Leading Manufacturers
3.6.2. Major Strategies Adopted
3.6.3. Analyst Recommendations
4. Global Industrial Pumps Market Revenue, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Tornado Analysis
4.2. Centrifugal Pumps
4.3. Positive Displacement Pumps
4.4. Specialty Pumps
5. Global Industrial Pumps Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Tornado Analysis
5.2. Oil and Gas
5.3. Chemicals
5.4. Utilities
5.5. Building
5.6. Residential Construction
5.7. Others (Food & Beverage, etc.)
6. North America Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
7. Europe Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
8. Asia Pacific Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
9. Rest of World Industrial Pumps Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Flowserve Corporation
10.2. Suzler Ltd.
10.3. KSB Pumps Ltd
10.4. Grundfos
10.5. ITT Goulds Pumps
10.6. Atlas Copco
10.7. ClydeUnion Pumps
10.8. Baker Hughes Incorporated
10.9. Busch LLC
10.10. Gardner Denver
10.11. Ebara Corporation
10.12. ULVAC Technologies, Inc.
10.13. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
10.14. Halliburton Company
10.15. General Electric
10.16. Schlumberger Ltd
10.17. Weir Group
