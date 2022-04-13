Terraform Labs Launches Global Founder Fellowship with Participating Partners including JUMP Crypto, Delphi Digital, Outlier Ventures, and More

The Terra Global Founder Fellowship program launches with the aim of supporting projects building on Terra to further the expansion and growth of the Terra Ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terraform Labs launches the Global Founder Fellowship with partners including JUMP Crypto, Delphi Digital, Outlier Ventures, Long Hash Ventures, SCB10X, Alpha Finance Lab, Ship Capital, Basis Set Ventures, Insignia Ventures, among others. The aim of the Terra Global Founder Fellowship is to work with top tier early-stage VC firms, accelerator programs, and tech unicorn companies to identify and support project founders with the resources they need to build dapps on the Terra blockchain, thereby helping to expand the Terra ecosystem.

Terra is the 2nd largest blockchain in Total Value Locked (TVL) at a current mark of roughly $28 billion, only behind Ethereum. The Terra blockchain has millions of users within its ecosystem, which has undergone meteoric growth the past 18 months – exemplified by over 75+ projects currently building on the network consisting of a globally diverse and vibrant group of founders, developers, and more. Underpinned by a suite of decentralized stablecoins, Terra's UST leads all decentralized stablecoins with a ~$16B market cap, functioning as the prevailing money binding a cohesive suite of applications on the network.

Natalie Luu, Head of Ecosystem Development of Terraform Labs, said "Given the size of Terra's global user base and the utility of UST stablecoins, the Terra blockchain is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to build new protocols. We are very pleased to launch the Founder Fellowship with our partners to further the expansion of the Terra decentralized economy."

Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs, said, "Terra and UST experienced immense growth and adoption with the help of projects like Anchor, Astroport, Risk Harbor, and Stader, so we want to continue that momentum with more high quality protocols."

The fellowship program is seeking candidates who have a passion for furthering the decentralized economy through a novel idea that utilizes UST or the Terra blockchain. Program benefits include scholarships, access to hacker houses and workspaces as well as investment and guidance from successful builders and developers within the Terra ecosystem.

About Terra

Terra is an application-specific proof-of-stake blockchain that uses the Tendermint consensus mechanism. The Terra protocol deploys a suite of algorithmic, fiat-pegged stablecoins underpinning a thriving DeFi ecosystem with apps like Anchor, Astroport, and Risk Harbor. LUNA, the native staking and governance asset of Terra, absorbs the short-term volatility of Terra's stablecoins. Demand of Terra stablecoins (e.g., UST) serves as a function of activity in Terra's DeFi ecosystem and cross-chain uptake -- accruing value to LUNA via seigniorage.

