Vacuum Insulated Piping Market Size to Grow by USD 267.74 Mn| Growth in Global LNG trade to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Vacuum Insulated Piping Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.76% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (LNG transportation and distribution, food and beverage packaging and freezing, aerospace, electronic manufacturing and testing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the major factors driving the vacuum-insulated piping market is the increase in worldwide LNG trade.
Vendor Insights
Vacuum Insulated Piping Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Acme Cryogenics Inc
- Chart Industries Inc.
- Concept Group LLC
- Cryo Anlagenbau GmbH
- Cryofab Inc.
- Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing
- Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG
- Demaco Holland BV
- IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD.
- PAO TMK
- PHPK Technologies
- Senior Flexonics Inc.
- SPS Cryogenics B.V.
- Sri Venkateshwara Engineering
- Technifab Products Inc
- Thames Cryogenics Ltd.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. The vacuum insulated piping market in APAC is dominated by China, India, and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, the expansion of cryogenic fuels would aid the vacuum insulated pipes market in APAC.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Japan, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Vacuum Insulated Piping Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The LNG transportation and distribution segment will grow its vacuum insulated piping market share significantly. Because vacuum insulated pipes help to maintain a low temperature throughout the process, they are commonly utilized for LNG transit and distribution. Vacuum insulated piping for LNG applications has several advantages, including reducing boil-off gas (BOG), ensuring increased LNG flow over long distances, and more. The demand for vacuum insulated pipes for LNG transportation and distribution is predicted to increase during the forecast period due to these numerous advantages.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the major factors driving the vacuum-insulated piping market is the increase in worldwide LNG trade. During the predicted period, demand for LNG as a cryogenic fuel would expand in tandem with the global use of natural gas. Because of its thermal insulation capabilities, vacuum-insulated piping is often employed for LNG transport. In a steady-state running situation, the boil-off gas is considerably reduced thanks to vacuum insulated pipe technology. As a result, as the demand for LNG rises, the need for vacuum insulated pipework will rise as well throughout the projection period.
However, one of the issues impeding the vacuum-insulated piping market's growth is the uncertainty surrounding crude oil prices.
Vacuum Insulated Piping Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 267.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.76
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Acme Cryogenics Inc, Chart Industries Inc., Concept Group LLC, Cryo Anlagenbau GmbH, Cryofab Inc., Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing, Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG, Demaco Holland BV, IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD., PAO TMK, PHPK Technologies, Senior Flexonics Inc., SPS Cryogenics B.V., Sri Venkateshwara Engineering, Technifab Products Inc, and Thames Cryogenics Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 LNG transportation and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on LNG transportation and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on LNG transportation and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on LNG transportation and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on LNG transportation and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Food and beverage packaging and freezing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Food and beverage packaging and freezing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food and beverage packaging and freezing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverage packaging and freezing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverage packaging and freezing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Electronic manufacturing and testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Electronic manufacturing and testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electronic manufacturing and testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Electronic manufacturing and testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electronic manufacturing and testing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Acme Cryogenics Inc
- Exhibit 101: Acme Cryogenics Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Acme Cryogenics Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Acme Cryogenics Inc - Key offerings
- 10.4 Chart Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Chart Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Chart Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Chart Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Chart Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Chart Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Concept Group LLC
- Exhibit 109: Concept Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Concept Group LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Concept Group LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Cryofab Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Cryofab Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Cryofab Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Cryofab Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing
- Exhibit 115: Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Cryogenic Specialty Manufacturing - Key offerings
- 10.8 Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 118: Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Cryotherm GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.9 Demaco Holland BV
- Exhibit 121: Demaco Holland BV - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Demaco Holland BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Demaco Holland BV - Key offerings
- 10.10 IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD.
- Exhibit 124: IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: IWI Cryogenic Vaporization Systems India PVT. LTD. - Key offerings
- 10.11 PAO TMK
- Exhibit 127: PAO TMK - Overview
- Exhibit 128: PAO TMK - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: PAO TMK - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: PAO TMK - Segment focus
- 10.12 PHPK Technologies
- Exhibit 131: PHPK Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 132: PHPK Technologies - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
