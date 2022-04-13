DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP HOSTS 2022 LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Unveils new Las Vegas headquarters and donates bikes to Big Brothers and Big Sisters

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), a multi-brand quick service restaurant franchisee and one of the largest franchisees of Taco Bell internationally, recently hosted its 2022 Leadership Summit and it was packed with highlights, including the unveiling of its new corporate headquarters. The summit also served as an opportunity to spotlight top company performers and to give back to the community.

"Our company's purpose is to positively impact the lives of our team and the communities in which we serve. The annual Leadership Summit allows us to honor those who have strived to reach new heights for themselves and our organization," said SG Ellison , President of Diversified Restaurant Group. "The summit is also a great chance for our leaders from the executive teams and restaurants to connect and reflect on the successes of the year while looking ahead to the future of the company."

During the Leadership Summit, DRG brought team members to its new Worldwide Restaurant Support Center in Las Vegas and hosted a ribbon cutting. The new space reflects the continual growth of the franchise group. "We've experienced significant growth over the years since We acquired our first 85 Taco Bells in 2014. Today, we have more than 300 restaurants across two leading quick service brands," added Ellison. "Our successes are due greatly to our amazing teams who share in our commitment to growth, and that shines through in their operational excellence."

During the gathering, team members rallied to build and donate 20 new bicycles for kids from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Nevada (BBSN). On the last day of the Summit, the kids of BBSN took the stage and were handed their new bikes. The nonprofit's mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more than 44 years, BBSN has impacted the lives and families of more than 20,000 children.

"It was great to work with the kind folks from DRG. They built the right bikes for kids in our program who were ready for the responsibility of having their first new bike and could use it to facilitate getting to school, or to the library or to sport practice. The kids were so excited," exclaimed Molly Latham, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Nevada.

In addition to localized projects, DRG is committed to helping youth across the country gain access to education. Our CEO David Grieve and his wife, Kathleen, sit on the board of the Taco Bell Foundation and spearhead fundraising activities. The most prominent is Round-up, an in-store fundraising initiative that allows guests to contribute to the Live Más Scholarship by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar.

For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com .

Images: HERE and HERE

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 300+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group