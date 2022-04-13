DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP HOSTS 2022 LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Unveils new Las Vegas headquarters and donates bikes to Big Brothers and Big Sisters
LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), a multi-brand quick service restaurant franchisee and one of the largest franchisees of Taco Bell internationally, recently hosted its 2022 Leadership Summit and it was packed with highlights, including the unveiling of its new corporate headquarters. The summit also served as an opportunity to spotlight top company performers and to give back to the community.
"Our company's purpose is to positively impact the lives of our team and the communities in which we serve. The annual Leadership Summit allows us to honor those who have strived to reach new heights for themselves and our organization," said SG Ellison, President of Diversified Restaurant Group. "The summit is also a great chance for our leaders from the executive teams and restaurants to connect and reflect on the successes of the year while looking ahead to the future of the company."
During the Leadership Summit, DRG brought team members to its new Worldwide Restaurant Support Center in Las Vegas and hosted a ribbon cutting. The new space reflects the continual growth of the franchise group. "We've experienced significant growth over the years since We acquired our first 85 Taco Bells in 2014. Today, we have more than 300 restaurants across two leading quick service brands," added Ellison. "Our successes are due greatly to our amazing teams who share in our commitment to growth, and that shines through in their operational excellence."
During the gathering, team members rallied to build and donate 20 new bicycles for kids from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Nevada (BBSN). On the last day of the Summit, the kids of BBSN took the stage and were handed their new bikes. The nonprofit's mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more than 44 years, BBSN has impacted the lives and families of more than 20,000 children.
"It was great to work with the kind folks from DRG. They built the right bikes for kids in our program who were ready for the responsibility of having their first new bike and could use it to facilitate getting to school, or to the library or to sport practice. The kids were so excited," exclaimed Molly Latham, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Nevada.
In addition to localized projects, DRG is committed to helping youth across the country gain access to education. Our CEO David Grieve and his wife, Kathleen, sit on the board of the Taco Bell Foundation and spearhead fundraising activities. The most prominent is Round-up, an in-store fundraising initiative that allows guests to contribute to the Live Más Scholarship by rounding up their order total to the nearest dollar.
For more information about Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.
About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 300+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.
SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.