Media Statement: Final Minutes of Mass Casualty Rampage - Enfield Big Stop

HALIFAX, NS, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the final minutes of the perpetrator's movements before he was stopped by RCMP members:

"Today, the Mass Casualty Commission reviewed the final minutes of the perpetrator's movements before he was stopped by RCMP members.

The Enfield Big Stop foundational document detailed our Members' close, dynamic, and persistent pursuit of a rapidly moving suspect, leading to them locating and identifying him at the Enfield Big Stop where they bravely and swiftly ended his rampage. The evidence confirmed that our Members eliminated the threat within moments of their encounter.

The NPF extends our deepest respect and gratitude to Constables Craig Hubley and Ben MacLeod whose actions very likely saved many lives.

The information presented today also made clear that the shots fired by Constable Heidi Stevenson— who encountered and faced the perpetrator alone in her final moments — also contributed to his demise.

Today's presentation also marks the last of the foundational documents that detail the timeline of events over April 18 to 19, 2020. Throughout the preceding thirteen hours, our Members followed their training, repeatedly put themselves in harm's way, and ultimately ended the murderer's life to keep their communities safe.

There has been much armchair and unfair criticism of what our Members did or did not do during and beyond those thirteen hours. We know that each Member rose to the occasion, with the information available at the time, in an implausible and truly unthinkable situation, risking their lives to protect others in their communities. The NPF remains steadfast in our support of Members' actions throughout and beyond the active threat."

