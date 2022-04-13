Air Transat enhances its virtual interlining service: connectair by Air Transat

The carrier adds 3 new airline partners to its platform,

simplifying connections to more than 240 additional destinations

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline in 2021 by Skytrax, is proud to enhance its exclusive virtual interlining service with the addition of three new European airline partners. Its innovative connectair by Air Transat platform now allows travellers to combine Air Transat flights with those of Azores Airlines, Loganair and SKY Express, bringing the total number of additional destinations available to over 240.

With this new offering, Canadian travellers can easily fly to several cities in England and Scotland, the Portuguese Azores islands and Greece. The platform already enables Air Transat passengers to combine flights to numerous destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America, as well as in Quebec, thanks to partnerships with easyJet, Vueling, Avianca and Pascan.

"connectair by Air Transat, our virtual interlining service exclusive to our airline in Canada, is a great, easy-to-use tool that enables us to quickly add trusted new partners and help travellers choose their dream holiday from an ever-expanding selection," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Transat. "This initiative is in line with our desire to always stand out with an innovative approach focused on continuously improving the customer experience."

The entire range of connections is now available in the airtransat.com search engine and through some flight aggregators. When booking, customers are redirected to the connectair.airtransat.com platform, which offers the best self-connection options and low fares for departure and destination cities using technology developed by Dohop. The booking also includes servicing in case of flight delay or cancellation, ensuring that travellers arrive at their destination as quickly as possible.

To learn more about connectair by Air Transat, travellers are invited to visit airtransat.com or watch this short video.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that has achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Named to Forbes World's Best Employers List

Best Employers List Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Ranked as Canada's 21st best corporate citizen by Corporate Knights

Image bank: transat.com/fr-CA/corporatif/medias

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.