Middle Eastern Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Markets Report 2022: UAS Applications Help Boost Construction Market Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

This report focuses on the most relevant commercial drone applications in the Middle East and highlights essential companies shaping the market.

The analysis also provides a discussion of growth opportunities for the oil & gas and construction industries, representing the most significant drivers of demand for commercial UAS platforms in the Middle East.

Safety concerns regarding the use of drones are limiting growth for the commercial UAS market in the Middle East, with certain countries, such as Kuwait, Syria, and Iraq, banning drone operations of all types.

However, other states, like Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), permit drone use in the commercial sector. Moreover, technological advances in these states' military industry, particularly in Israel, will contribute to the development of drone technology for commercial use.



Although the restrictive conditions restrain overall growth, this market is nascent and likely to experience exponential growth in the next 5 to 10 years due to its current limited size. Furthermore, recent capital flow into the region will change demand for drone platforms, as many sectors experiencing growth, such as infrastructure and construction, can use UAS to improve workflow efficiencies.



This study integrates information gathered from existing reports in the publisher's database, specialized UAS magazines, and academic papers focused on potential drone applications in the region. Interviews with industry participants contribute deeper insight into the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial UAS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose/Overview

Overview of Select Companies

Types of Commercial UAS by Market Segment

Platform Distribution by Market Segment

Types of Commercial UAS by Flight Design

Main Challenges and Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Country Snapshot

Representative Industry Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial UAS Market

Growth Opportunity 1: UAS Applications Help Boost Construction Market Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

Growth Opportunity 2: UAS for Automating Tasks in the Oil & Gas Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: UAS for Precision Agriculture to Boost Soil Efficiency

4. Conclusions and Future Outlook

