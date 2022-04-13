Middle Eastern Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Markets Report 2022: UAS Applications Help Boost Construction Market Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle Eastern Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the most relevant commercial drone applications in the Middle East and highlights essential companies shaping the market.
The analysis also provides a discussion of growth opportunities for the oil & gas and construction industries, representing the most significant drivers of demand for commercial UAS platforms in the Middle East.
Safety concerns regarding the use of drones are limiting growth for the commercial UAS market in the Middle East, with certain countries, such as Kuwait, Syria, and Iraq, banning drone operations of all types.
However, other states, like Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), permit drone use in the commercial sector. Moreover, technological advances in these states' military industry, particularly in Israel, will contribute to the development of drone technology for commercial use.
Although the restrictive conditions restrain overall growth, this market is nascent and likely to experience exponential growth in the next 5 to 10 years due to its current limited size. Furthermore, recent capital flow into the region will change demand for drone platforms, as many sectors experiencing growth, such as infrastructure and construction, can use UAS to improve workflow efficiencies.
This study integrates information gathered from existing reports in the publisher's database, specialized UAS magazines, and academic papers focused on potential drone applications in the region. Interviews with industry participants contribute deeper insight into the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial UAS Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose/Overview
- Overview of Select Companies
- Types of Commercial UAS by Market Segment
- Platform Distribution by Market Segment
- Types of Commercial UAS by Flight Design
- Main Challenges and Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Country Snapshot
- Representative Industry Participants
3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial UAS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: UAS Applications Help Boost Construction Market Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic
- Growth Opportunity 2: UAS for Automating Tasks in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3: UAS for Precision Agriculture to Boost Soil Efficiency
4. Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac11s9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.