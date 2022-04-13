Livby App Set To Differentiate The Live Streaming Fashion And Beauty Industry With Innovative Concept And Technology

Livby Officially Launches With Pre-Festival Fashion and Beauty Styling Experience in Los Angeles Hosted By Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Livby live streaming fashion and beauty app debuted with a curated pre-Coachella festival-focused style lounge featuring the most sought after fashion and beauty brands, hosted by celebrity fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Livby is an influencer-driven livestream shopping app for curated fashion and beauty. Livby has adapted and updated the QVC/HSN live-sale format for the TikTok and Instagram generation.

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell is a fashion stylist mainly known for her red carpet and street style looks on clients such as Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Lily Rose Depp, Madelyn Cline, and Iris Law, among others, and is based both between New York and Los Angeles.

Livby Inc. is pioneering the next generation of e-commerce technology in the U.S. fashion market, livestream video sales. Livestream e-commerce will revolutionize online shopping in the U.S. over the next decade, much as it already has in Asia. Livby's concept targets users looking for a fresh approach to shopping, introducing technology that allows its users to buy on a platform integrated with their favorite influencers and fashion notables.

Based in Los Angeles, but appealing to a global audience, Livby is at the forefront of a new online sales channel that allows influencers to directly monetize their followings, and provides brands a novel channel to engage with targeted demographics of customers through influencers, social media personalities trusted by the customer. Livby's livestream e-commerce platform represents the convergence of online sales, entertainment, and social media.

Leading strategy for the executive team is Madison Nagle, a recent Harvard graduate and fashion model. Prior to joining the Livby team, she recently launched a global sustainability campaign for Revolve, "Revolve For The World," and spearheaded the development of a sustainability marketing project with Guess and Harvard University.

House of Style: A Look into Livby App's Pre-Festival Immersive Style and Beauty Lounge.

The Livby House of Style Hosted by Mimi Cuttrell was held on Saturday, March 26th at a private luxury residence in Beverly Hills and has continued to engaged with one-on-one styling appointments leading up to festival weekend. At the afternoon appointment-only preview and immersive styling experience, guests, inclusive of influencers, celebrities and fashion/beauty notables experienced one-on-one sessions with Mimi and indulged in beauty and wellness activations poolside at the beautiful estate perched in the hills, positioned as "the hottest pop-up before the desert."

Personal Styling Sessions by Mimi featured top, on-trend brands inclusive of Aureum, Cult Naked, Dolce Vita, E.B. Denim, For Love and Lemons, Heart of Sun, Jaded London, Lack of Color, Lu Goldie, Montce, Réalisation Par, and Revice.

Beauty, Glam and Wellness Activations by TYS Beauty (lashes, brows, nails, and tooth gems), Pause Studio (IV drips, wellness shots, and lymphatic drainage), Vital Red Light (red light therapy sessions), and Jessica Stone (tarot card readings), plus sampling from Benefit, Elaluz, Hum, Inked by Dani, Trademark Beauty, and Versed.

Refreshments were provided by Decada, Sunny Vodka, El Cristiano Tequila, Hampton Water, Poppi, PATH Water, Caliwater, Sugar Taco, Craigs Vegan and a Sushi Chef.

The Platform:

Livby is the synergistic evolution of three rising industries - Influencer Marketing, E-Commerce and Live Streaming.

Livby is a purpose-built livestream shopping application, coded in an enhanced version of JavaScript.

Seamless live video streaming hosted by industry-leader Agora.io. API

Livby's payment processor, custom-built on Stripe's API, immediately directs payments and commissions to all participating parties upon conclusion of a live sale.

An internal social network allows brands and influencers to connect, agree to sales details, and negotiate influencer commissions.

Individual dashboards and sales data presentation for influencers and brands, as well as a back-end Management Information Systems dashboard provide critical sales metrics.

Livby has a talented and experienced development team. This team has carried Livby through two years of platform development, alpha and beta testing, and the initial commercial launch last Fall.

How does it work?

An influencer agrees to a live sale with a brand and sets their commission through the messaging and commission-slider features of the Livby app.

Both the brand and the influencer announce the upcoming live sale to their followers via their social media channels, inviting them to join the sale. The prospective customer can create a profile and add payment details or simply view live sales until they decide to make a purchase.

Once registered with Livby, users are notified of livestream sales with time and product details. They tune in to watch, live message with the influencer during the session, and make purchases with the click of a button through their mobile devices.

Once the sale is complete, the live video is archived on the app and customers can re-watch the video and purchase at their leisure, as long as stock remains.

It's that simple.

The Livby iOS App is a fully operational live stream e-commerce platform on your mobile device that allows brands and influencers to collaborate and sell live to targeted demographics of customers, generating much higher conversion rates than traditional e-commerce. Livby's business model is commission based, much like eBay or 1stDibs. Livby Inc. is capitalizing on the company's first-mover advantage in Gen Z and young Millennial fashion, and deep network of relationships in the influencer marketing industry.

"We live in a world where experiential retail is valued more than ever. With the rise of digital commerce, livestream shopping is quickly becoming the future of fashion retail. The virtual commerce technology that Livby offers allows brands and influencers to take back creativity and control. Now is the time for brands to become digitally savvy and adapt." -Madison Nagle, Livby Chief Strategy Officer

"It's as if the mall and social media marketing collided. Livby provides a seamless shopping experience from the first touchpoint to the last. We're transcending fashion for the next generation of customers." -Shai Sudry, Livby Founder and CEO

"From concept to execution, Livby is the first of its kind. Far from a typical investment, Livby is a true disrupter in a world desensitized to the term. As the live e-commerce revolution makes the leap from China to the US, Livby is the most investable play. -Yorick Evans-Freke, Livby Lead Investor and CFO

Visit http://www.livby.live for more and follow on social media @livbylive

Follow Livby all festival weekend for live streaming from in-the-know fashion influencers showing off their festival fashions.

