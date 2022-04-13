Phoenix CEO Publishes "Cyber Storm" - A Cybersecurity Book

Scott Kreisberg, CEO of One Step Secure IT, has collaborated with other cybersecurity experts to write Cyber Storm, a cybersecurity book, released on April 14, 2022, through Amazon. All proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

PHOENIX, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Kreisberg, CEO of One Step Secure IT, has collaborated with other cybersecurity experts to write Cyber Storm, a cybersecurity book, released on April 14, 2022, through Amazon. All proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Cyber Storm gives readers insight into how they can protect themselves from data breaches and the resulting "cyber storm" of fines, lawsuits, and customer loss.

"This book is packed with valuable information, tips, and strategies on how to protect your business from cyber criminals, ransomware, downtime, disgruntled employees, and a number of other cyber threats that can shut your business down, cause major interruptions and cost you big

bucks," Kreisberg said. "This is an important topic today. Cybercriminals are working 24/7 to infiltrate as many businesses as they can."

Cybersecurity experts from around the world had a hand in writing Cyber Storm, providing a valuable resource in keeping data secure and adhering to security regulations. Kreisberg's primary contribution to the book is the chapter titled, "Insure Your Company's Safety And Well-Being."

Kreisberg's chapter begins by pointing out that it is no longer a question of when your business will suffer a cyber attack but a question of when. Kreisberg states that 60% of businesses close six months after a security breach. After discussing the most common types of security breaches, he provides expert prevention measures and solutions.

Greg Stott, President at Approach Capital Partners, said Cyber Storm and Kreisberg's chapter are a must-read for every business owner.

"In one short chapter, Scott Kreisberg wraps his arms around the daunting subject of cybersecurity and provides an excellent framework for a business owner to understand the world of cybersecurity. Scott shares his trade secrets from years of front-line experience and quickly

gets the reader up to speed."

Larry Saltzman, President at Affordable IT Solutions, Inc. has worked with Kreisberg for over 26 years. "If you are looking for a way to protect your business and your data from today's growing cyber threats, then you must read this book," Saltzman said.

Learn how to protect your business from cyber attacks. More information at onestepsecureit.com/cyber-storm.

About One Step:

One Step Secure IT was founded in 1985 and offers Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity Solutions, and IT Compliance Services. Knowing that a proactive and multilayered approach to cybersecurity was the only way businesses could truly lower their risk of a cyber incident, Scott ensured that One Step's expertise encompassed knowledge of numerous state and industry compliance regulations. Businesses continue to be a prime target for cyber criminals, particularly as these businesses store increasingly massive amounts of customer data and are continually processing transactions through online networks. Today, One Step Secure IT – headquartered in Phoenix with offices in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles – is a recognized expert for many regional insurance companies to help guide businesses through policy application and recommending the correct security measures to qualify and maintain compliance for cyber liability insurance coverage. For more information about One Step Secure IT and offered services, visit onestepsecureit.com.

Media Contact

Bobby Nairn, One Step Secure IT, 1 6235808181, bnairn@onestepsecureit.com

SOURCE One Step Secure IT