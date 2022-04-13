MEDIA ADVISORY: SNOOPY AND NEIGHBORHOOD VOLUNTEERS BRING TREES AND GREEN COMMUNITY SPACE IN CALUMET HEIGHTS/SOUTH CHICAGO

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -
WHAT
In anticipation of Earth Day and Arbor Day, local volunteers, along with one world-famous gardener—Snoopy!—will work together to plant fifteen 6- to 10-foot tall trees, providing vibrant green space a newly developed community garden where once was a vacant lot.
Available for Interviews On-Site and by Phone
- Shannon Jerram, Arbor Day Foundation
- Trinity Pierce, the Chicago Region Trees Initiative at The Morton Arboretum
For Photo Ops
- Snoopy costume character, working arm-in-paw with neighbors
Wednesday, April 13
1:00pm to 4:00pm
2888 E 94th St
Chicago, IL 60617
- In a Chicago neighborhood with little access to fresh food and a very low tree canopy—resulting in increased risk for low air quality, flooding, and high temperatures—local volunteers are creating a green community and vegetable garden on a previously vacant lot.
- Adding new trees can help remedy environmental issues while supporting local agriculture and resident health among vulnerable populations in the largely BIPOC community.
- The event is inspired by environmental themes found throughout Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strips.
- Snoopy shoveling as he helps arborists and tree lovers plant 10-foot trees.
- On-site activities: schlepping wheelbarrows, unloading tall trees, carrying buckets of water, and lots of digging!
- Clips from the new Peanuts special "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," debuting on Apple TV+ this Friday.
- Vintage clips from the 1976 classic "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown."
- Environmentally themed Peanuts comic strips.
Alison Hill for Peanuts Worldwide, 714.287.2015, alison@currentpr.com
Tyler Prich, The Morton Arboretum on behalf of CRTI, 937.286.0496, tprich@mortonarb.org
Please note the event is not open to the public.
SOURCE Peanuts Worldwide
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.