Books-A-Million Announces Promotion of E-Commerce Division Business Leader

Pete Zophy has been promoted to Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for the company.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million executive Pete Zophy has been promoted to Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for the company.
In his six years serving as the industry-leading book retailer's Vice President of E-Commerce, Zophy has driven exponential growth of the company's online division.
Zophy leverages more than 20 years of experience in the omnichannel retail environment as an expert in digital marketing, brand enhancement, database management, and online development.
"Pete's creative approach to online marketing and strategic planning have made him an invaluable asset to Books-A-Million, and I am delighted to recognize his significant contributions to our success," said CEO Terrance G. Finley.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.
CONTACT
Vida Boyd
Vice President, Human Resources
205.909.9267
boydv@booksamillion.com
SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.