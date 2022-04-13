Smoothie King Reveals New Smoothie Subscription Brand, Nourish Daily

On April 12, Dallas-Fort Worth Guests Get Their First Taste of Customizable Convenient Smoothies
DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the leading provider of health and fitness smoothies for 50 years, announces the launch of its new smoothie subscription, Nourish Daily, which allows guests to create custom smoothies in their kitchen. Smoothie King, a trailblazing brand, was the first smoothie chain to practice Clean Blends™. Clean Blends™ is a promise to offer the purest ingredients to blend a more nutritious smoothie from the bottom of the cup up, a commitment extended into the creation of Nourish Daily.
"With 50 years of smoothie-making expertise, we know what blends well and tastes good together," said Rebecca Miller, chief marketing officer of Smoothie King. "Nourish Daily saves our guests time, money and effort by giving them great-tasting purposeful smoothies straight from their freezer to blender to cup."
Nourish Daily focuses on offering elevated options that other smoothie subscriptions do not, such as customization, convenience and compact packaging. The brand's website guides guests to build their smoothie subscriptions based on individual health and lifestyle goals.
Custom
Nourish Daily offers 12 'purpose powders' including keto-friendly protein, muscle-building, vegan and immune support. The subscription allows guests to mix and match their selection of purpose powders with ten different ingredient blend options such as Wild Berry, Strawberry Pineapple and Veggie Mango to curate a truly customized smoothie experience.
To create a custom smoothie, you combine the 'purpose powder,' ingredient blend and preferred liquid (e.g., water, milk, or juice) in a blender. No ice is required. Just blend and pour, making it simple to enjoy delicious smoothies at home that supports a healthy and active lifestyle.
Convenient
Nourish Daily does the backend work for its guests by providing clean ingredients, customized recipes and free scheduled delivery through its online website. It takes the hassle out of sourcing smoothie ingredients, saves time going to and from the grocery store and takes the guesswork out of creating good-tasting recipes.
Smoothie subscriptions are delivered with the convenience of choosing the date and time of the delivery, eliminating time spent tracking shipments or sitting unattended for an extended period. Alternatively, guests can pick up their smoothie subscription in-store at their nearest Smoothie King location.
Compact
Nourish Daily comes in flat, space-saving and recyclable packaging to avoid bulky containers that take up too much freezer space. The smoothie subscription is available in quantities of seven ($6.99 per smoothie), 14 ($6.29 per smoothie), or 21 ($5.29 per smoothie).
ABOUT NOURISH DAILY
Nourish Daily with Smoothie King is a smoothie subscription launched exclusively in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on April 12. Nourish Daily provides customizable purpose-driven smoothies in space-saving recyclable packaging with the convenience of free scheduled delivery. To learn more, follow us on Instagram or Facebook. To build a smoothie subscription, please visit nourishdailysk.com.
