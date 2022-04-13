Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in Indonesia is expected to grow by 94.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 2669.3 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Indonesia remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 44.4% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 1370.7 million in 2021 to reach US$ 24247.2 million by 2028.



Over the last four to eight quarters, buy now, pay later (BNPL) has become one of the most popular payment methods among consumers in Indonesia. While the global pandemic has accelerated the adoption of BNPL products among consumers, the publisher expects the industry to continue its robust growth over the next four to eight quarters. With the high growth potential offered by the Indonesian BNPL market, the publisher expects BNPL providers to raise funds quite aggressively to further expand their growth.



B2B invoicing firms are launching BNPL solutions for small businesses in Indonesia



The global pandemic has affected businesses across industry verticals, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, leading to cash flow issues in Indonesia. Consequently, resulting in growing demand from SMEs for innovative solutions such as BNPL. As a result of this growing demand, firms are launching new B2B BNPL product which offers SMEs simple and convenient financing options.

More B2B BNPL product launches are expected in Indonesia over the next four to eight quarters, as the demand for such a solution is expected to only increase from the short to medium-term perspective.



Digital banks are introducing BNPL products to expand target market in Indonesia



The Indonesian BNPL space is becoming more and more crowded as the demand for such a solution is expected to increase over the next four to eight quarters. Notably, even digital banking players are launching their own BNPL products in Indonesia. For instance,

, TMRW, the digital banking arm of United Overseas Bank (UOB), announced the launch of TMRW Pay, a BNPL product for e-commerce shopping in . According to UOB, over half of the transactions on TMRW credit cards were for e-commerce purchases from to . As e-commerce shopping continues to grow in the country, consumers are looking for innovative payment methods such as BNPL to finance their purchases. Consequently, TMRW launched the BNPL product to support this growing demand from consumers in the country.

BNPL firms are launching physical pay later cards for consumers in Indonesia



While the usage of BNPL products has surged for completing online purchases, firms are also looking to boost their market share in the offline segment. As a result, BNPL firms are launching physical pay later cards, allowing consumers to pay at physical outlets in the country. For instance, in December 2021, Kredivo announced that the firm had entered into a strategic partnership with Bank Sahabat Sampoerna. Under the strategic alliance, Kredivo is launching Flexi Card, a new pay later payment card, which allows consumers to split their purchases in installments when shopping in-store.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Indonesia. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Indonesia BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Kredivo

Atome

Akulaku

Splitit

Shopee

Home Credit

GoJek Paylater

Indodana PayLater

AfterPay

GoPayLater

