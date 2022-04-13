Increasing Use of Intravenous Immunoglobulin to Treat Immunodeficiency Diseases Driving Revenue Growth of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, Says Reports and Data

Rising prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders across the globe, increasing research to improve safety and efficacy of intravenous immunoglobulin preparations, and expanding application of IVIG to treat neurological disorders are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market By Product Type (Immunoglobulin G(IgG), Immunoglobulin A (IgA), Others), By Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Others), By Form, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size was 11.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.22 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1442

Drivers, Restraints, & Opportunities

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a therapeutic preparation of purified polyclonal IgG antibodies and is a biological agent used to manage several immunodeficiency states and a wide range of other conditions such as autoimmune, infectious, and inflammatory conditions. The major objective of this therapy is to normalize the functioning of a compromised immune system and is often used as a replacement therapy in immunodeficiencies for immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory therapy, and as a hyperimmune therapy against specific infectious agents. Increasing use of IVIG replacement therapy as a treatment of choice for humoral primary immunodeficiencies, availability of FDA-approved IVIG products, and increasing administration of high-dose intravenous immunoglobulin preparation in the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases are some other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. IVIG is highly beneficial in organ-specific diseases, particularly of the skin and nervous system, and shows higher efficacy in systemic autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a biological agent pooled from around 1,000–60,000, donors depending on the manufacturers. Immunoglobulins play a critical role in development of humoral adaptive immunity and IVIG reflects a collective exposure of the donor population to their environment, and are expected to have a repertoire of antibodies of multiple specificities against a broad range of infectious agents, anti-idiotype antibodies, and self-antigens. Composition of IVIG is similar to immunoglobulins that are present in normal human plasma and comprise IgG, IgA, traces of other immunoglobulins, soluble receptors, and cytokines. IgG comprise over 90% of the proteins in an IVIG preparation and is the chief component needed for therapeutic effect of intravenous immunoglobulin. IVIG therapy majorly aims to replenish adequate amounts of IgG antibodies that can passively neutralize a broad spectrum of infectious pathogens. It can also elicit an active immune response through the activation of various immune cells and in turn, conferring robust protection against diverse diseases. Different IVIG doses are administered depending on the indicated medical conditions as the mechanisms of IVIG therapy differs at different doses. Over the recent past, maximum number of products approved by the U.S. FDA have been for the treatment of humoral primary immunodeficiency diseases, which are characterized by absent or low serum concentrations of immunoglobulins, recurrent infections, and need for repeated intravenous antibody administrations. IVIG therapy practice is continually evolving, and more large-scale clinical trials are needed to examine and study the efficacy of this treatment approach in specific conditions for which the currently available therapies may not be feasible. Increasing investment to access clinical trial studies, implementation of standard IVIG protocols across hospitals and clinics, and focused efforts by government to reduce costs of IVIG to expand access are some other factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1442

IVIG therapy has also been explored in the treatment of COVID-19 and research studies have indicated IVIG may affect COVID-19 development by preventing dendritic cell maturation, reduce IL-12 expression, and increasing production of interleukins such as IL-13, IL-4, and IL-33. This has led to increasing research and development activities to develop IVIG products for treatment of IVIG-treatable diseases and is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, adverse effects associated with IVIG therapy such as headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, chest pain, and fatigue in elderly patients could limit adoption among certain patients and hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent going ahead.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

IgG Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

IgG segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, attributable to rising adoption of IgG products to treat patients with antibody deficiencies, availability of IVIG products with varying concentrations of IgG to confer passive resistance to infections, and increasing importance of IgG for anti-inflammatory activities of IVIG therapy. IgG along with its subclasses is present in larger quantities in IVIG products and IgG levels in the plasma can be used to guide IVIG therapy for secondary humoral immunodeficiencies.

Hypogammaglobulinemia Segment to Dominate Other Application Segments:

Hypogammaglobulinemia segment is expected to dominate other application segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising incidence of hypogammaglobulinemia, growing use of IgG replacement therapy to improve survival and quality of life of patients, and administration of intravenous immunoglobulin to replenish immunoglobulins in hypogammaglobulinemia that is caused to hematologic malignancies. Hypogammaglobulinemia is the most common humoral primary immunodeficiency and standard treatment for it includes IgG replacement given intravenously.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to rapidly increasing prevalence of autoimmune and neurological disorders, rising number of plasma collection facilities, growing investment by private and public sector to accelerate clinical research and trials for IVIG therapy, and presence of key healthcare companies in the region. In addition, increasing administration of IVIG therapies for treatment of chronic diseases, presence of established healthcare and research infrastructure, and rising number of product approvals from the U.S. FDA are some other factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market in the region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intravenous-immunoglobulin-market

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Steadily:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to increasing geriatric population and subsequent increase in neurological disorders, rising investment in clinical research and development activities, growing prevalence of primary immunodeficiency disorders, and growing awareness regarding benefits and availability of immunoglobulin therapies. In addition, increasing initiatives by governments and product approvals for immunoglobulin therapies, rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and growing presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region are some other factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd.

CSL Behring LLC

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Baxalta Inc.

Biotest AG

Kedrion Biopharma, Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Octapharma AG

Grifols S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

LFB Biomedicaments SA

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1442

Market Segmentation:

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market based on product type, application, form, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Immunoglobulin G (IgG)

Immunoglobulin A (IgA)

Immunoglobulin M (IgM)

Immunoglobulin E (IgE)

Immunoglobulin D(IgD)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Congenital AIDS

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Kawasaki Diseases

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Liquid

Lyophilized

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market size was USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth is increasing global awareness about utilization of genetic tests. Moreover, increasing pharmaceutical companies involved in research of genomics will enhance market growth opportunities.

analytical standards market size was USD 1.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing use of mass spectrometry, chromatography, and other analytical techniques by end user industries, such as food laboratories, environmental protection agencies, drug manufacturers and others, to check for adulteration and make sure products meet required safety and quality standards

antinuclear antibody test market size was USD 1.33 Billion and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.8 % during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as Rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus, and increasing adoption of antinuclear antibody tests to detect these diseases are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

breast lesion localization methods market size was USD 853.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6 % during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of breast diseases such as breast cysts and breast cancer worldwide, surging demand for quality healthcare services, and introduction of latest equipment and devices for performing surgeries are some key factors driving global market revenue growth.

drugs of abuse testing services market size was USD 2.6 billion 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rapid increase in consumption of alcohol, recreational chemicals, and illegal drugs, rising drug-related mortalities, and imposition of rigorous laws authorizing alcohol and illicit substance abuse testing are key factors driving global market revenue growth

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-intravenous-immunoglobulin-ivig-market





SOURCE Reports And Data