Sedulo Group Broadens Competitive Strategy Offerings with the Addition of Sedulo Query™

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedulo Group recently announced the introduction of Sedulo Query™, the newest addition to the firm's suite of competitive strategy offerings. This new set of products provides clients the ability to obtain quick-turn, non-syndicated, competitor / product / market reports, built on a foundation of human-sourced secondary research and supplemented with analytical tools and human-directed analysis.
While Sedulo has offered in-depth primary and secondary research-based profiles for nearly two decades, this new offering provides clients with a quick-turn, lower-cost option compared to that of a traditional competitive strategy consulting engagement. Now, with a simple click of a button, individuals can request one of three current report options: a Competitor Profile, a Market Profile, or a Product Profile. Each report is designed to provide insights based on a list of pre-built key intelligence questions and tailored analytical tools.
After months of concepting, building, and piloting with a cross-section of clients, Sedulo is proud to roll out this offering to companies wanting to build a competitive advantage.
"As experts in competitive strategy, we saw an opportunity to leverage our 20 years of competitive research and consulting experience to design a first-of-its-kind product offering to support these quick-turn client requests," said Heath Gross, Sedulo Group's founder. "That said, we did not want to limit ourselves to just pure online website scraping or syndicated reports, which is why we've designed this offering to leverage human-directed research and analysis. We deliver insights, not just data."
Query Reports strike a balance between customization and cost, delivering intelligence in a fraction of the time, while still providing significant details and analysis. Reports can be requested directly from Sedulo's website (https://sedulogroup.com/sedulo-query/), and then purchased via a credit card. Reports will be delivered within 7-10 business days from payment.
About Sedulo Group
Sedulo Group is a full-service competitive strategy consultancy that specializes in providing research-based tactical and strategic insights. Sedulo leverages a robust network of global sources, deep in-house subject matter expertise, and proven management consulting principles to provide clients with the insight they need to outmaneuver their competition and outperform the market. With two divisions – Life Sciences and Business Services – Sedulo leads the competitive intelligence industry in size of team, network, and diversity of clientele. To learn more about how Sedulo Group provides "Insights to Maximize Competitive Advantage," visit www.sedulogroup.com.
