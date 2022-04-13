New Staffing Industry Guide Reveals How to Build a Successful Referral Program

Downloadable resource outlines how the fastest-growing staffing agencies design, market, and track a winning referral program.
DENVER, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Referrals, the leading automated referral management (ARM) platform, recently released an eBook, Referral Program Best Practices & Benchmarks, to help staffing agencies create referral programs that deliver high-quality candidates faster.
In today's tight labor market, more and more businesses are relying on referrals to fill open roles. That's because referred candidates are 13x more likely to get placed on assignment compared to traditional job board applicants, and they stay with the company longer. But many staffing firms struggle to effectively track, manage, and scale their referral program.
Staffing Referrals' latest resource serves as a helpful guide for all staffing agencies — from those just beginning to seek out referrals to those hoping to maximize the potential of their existing program. It outlines a path toward building an efficient program that keeps agencies ahead of the competition, including:
- Planning, researching, and setting referral goals
- Training and equipping recruiters
- Selecting the right referral rewards
- Effectively promoting the program across communication channels
- Automating tracking, outreach, and other administrative tasks
It also highlights the benefits of using an automated referral management (ARM) platform, which allows agencies to reach a wider network, automatically track referral leads, and boost promotional efforts.
"As labor shortages persist and job ads become more expensive, agencies are rapidly shifting towards referral automation because it allows their team to find candidates they can't find on a job board," said David Folwell, president and founder of Staffing Referrals. "This eBook points staffing agencies in the right direction so they can start reaping all the benefits of referrals."
Download a free copy of the Referral Program Best Practices & Benchmarks eBook.
About Staffing Referrals
As the world's first Automated Referral Management™ (ARM) platform, Staffing Referrals helps agencies reduce sourcing costs through recruiting automation. Founded in 2017 by a team with extensive expertise in staffing and software, Staffing Referrals is an enterprise solution that is changing the way staffing agencies source talent. Staffing Referrals helps thousands of staffing professionals extend their reach and is integrated with leading applicant tracking systems (ATS). Staffing Referrals is based in Denver and is privately held. To learn more about Staffing Referrals, visit https://staffingreferrals.com/.
