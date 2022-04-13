Saipriya Kumar, Global Human Resource Professional joins Dimiour

Saipriya Kumar, a focused Global Human Resource Professional joins Dimiour to expand capabilities in talent management, innovation, and leadership development.
ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimiour, a VDart Group company, the fastest growing Technology Consulting, Digital Transformation, IoT, Application Development and IT services provider, is pleased to announce that Saipriya Kumar has joined Dimiour as a Human Resource Specialist. In her role, Kumar will help bring in the top talent in IT Services to help Dimiour clients achieve their goals.
"Dimiour allows me to focus my abilities in talent management and leadership development to build out a highly skilled team of technical and business resources to architect the future of digital transformation" said Kumar.
"Saipriya brings Human Resources and Recruiting knowledge and a wealth of leadership skills to the Dimiour Team," said Mohamad Irfan Peeran, Managing Director of Dimiour. "Her depth of experience and innovative leadership development skills will be an asset to Dimiour Management."
Kumar was previously the Human Resources Coordinator at YMCA of Greater Hartford, supporting system workflows and building strategies for tracking employee COVID-19 vaccination status. Prior to that, Kumar held roles with Millennium Software and Staffing, BOX VFX and Access Healthcare Services.
ABOUT DIMIOUR:
Dimiour, formerly VDart Digital, is an award winning (2021 Toyota IT Diverse Supplier of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Pace Setter, 7th Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in Atlanta) global technology & business consulting services organization that pairs people, technology and expertise to create solutions for tomorrow's problems. The company's solutions power next generation Mobility, Connected Services, IoT, Cloud, Security consulting and services.
Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects for design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, creating better business value. The company partners with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch and steady state support, and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science and Analytics, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Intelligent automation. Learn more: Dimiour.io
Media Contact
MEGAN TESTANI, Dimiour, 248.821.3560, megan.testani@dimiour.io
SOURCE Dimiour
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
