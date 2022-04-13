FleetPride Announces 2021 Supplier Awards

IRVING, Texas , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 supplier awards. These companies have each been recognized for their outstanding support and partnership with FleetPride over the last year.

"Our annual awards program allows us an opportunity to recognize those suppliers who consistently supported FleetPride's growth, its team members, or specific strategic initiatives throughout the year," said Michael Keller, FleetPride vice president of category management and sourcing. "It is truly great to look back at what was accomplished in 2021 and we extend sincere congratulations to all our award winners."

Ten suppliers received awards for their contributions, collaboration, and focus on supporting the FleetPride customer:

The Long Haul Award: Presented to MAT Holdings for their consistent commitment to FleetPride through outstanding field support, product information, sales innovation, and service.

Presented to MAT Holdings for their consistent commitment to FleetPride through outstanding field support, product information, sales innovation, and service. The Over the Road Award: Presented to Ranger Brake for their significant supply chain support, inventory and tracking solutions, and overall customer support.

Presented to Ranger Brake for their significant supply chain support, inventory and tracking solutions, and overall customer support. The Heavy Haul Award: Presented to D-A Lubricant Company for helping FleetPride manage the unpredictable demand challenges of 2021 and unpredicted growth.

Presented to D-A Lubricant Company for helping FleetPride manage the unpredictable demand challenges of 2021 and unpredicted growth. The High Gear Award: Presented to ConMet for their data-driven, collaborative relationship focused on speed to market and growth, and for their commitment to drive new business from our largest customers with innovative and creative sales solutions.

Presented to ConMet for their data-driven, collaborative relationship focused on speed to market and growth, and for their commitment to drive new business from our largest customers with innovative and creative sales solutions. The Accelerator Award: Presented to Milwaukee Tools for their invaluable and tireless work to support FleetPride in the launch of a key strategic business, positioning FleetPride as a destination.

Presented to Milwaukee Tools for their invaluable and tireless work to support FleetPride in the launch of a key strategic business, positioning FleetPride as a destination. The Severe Service Award: Two suppliers, Dorman Products and Phillips Industries, received this award for their exceptional support of our field sales teams through sales training, branch and customer visits, planograms, and supporting materials.

Two suppliers, Dorman Products and Phillips Industries, received this award for their exceptional support of our field sales teams through sales training, branch and customer visits, planograms, and supporting materials. The Off-Highway Award: Presented to Cree & Cree as the manufacturer's representative who goes above and beyond to support FleetPride in their broader business goals.

Presented to Cree & Cree as the manufacturer's representative who goes above and beyond to support FleetPride in their broader business goals. The First Click in Heavy Duty Award: This inaugural award was presented to Baldwin Filters for their significant support of our growing digital and e-commerce platforms.

Finally, FleetPride has named BorgWarner as its Supplier of the Year. BorgWarner has partnered with FleetPride in strategic planning and marketing support as well as proactively worked with FleetPride to ensure sufficient flow of product during a time of constrained supply.

"The Delco Remy brand of BorgWarner is extremely honored to win such an award and we greatly appreciate the partnership with FleetPride," said Nicolas D. Tosie, BorgWarner national sales manager for aftermarket in the US & Canada. "The mutual collaboration and win-win attitude by both FleetPride and BorgWarner is what it takes to make great things like this happen."

Image download: https://bit.ly/3LTpD0T

About FleetPride, Inc.



Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 65 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,800 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleetpride-announces-2021-supplier-awards-301524863.html

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.