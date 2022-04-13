WorldTrips® Strengthens Partnership with Squaremouth by Adding New Travel Insurance Product

Atlas Journey® trip protection insurance is now available on top-rated travel insurance comparison website, Squaremouth.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies, rated 4.3 out of 5 on the Squaremouth platform by customers, is expanding on their 14-year partnership by offering Squaremouth customers the option to purchase the new Atlas Journey trip cancellation insurance product series.
WorldTrips has sold over 26,100 international travel medical insurance policies on the Squaremouth platform. On March 17th, U.S. based travelers going domestic or abroad now have the option to insure pre-paid, nonrefundable trip cost with Atlas Journey, which also offers medical benefits and emergency travel assistance services.
"When we look at the landscape of travel insurance distributors, it's impossible to ignore Squaremouth's impressive growth since 2020," says WorldTrips VP of Underwriting, Jonathan Nichols. "They are a significant value add to the growth of our brand and I'm pleased Squaremouth is now offering these innovative plans to their growing customer base."
Squaremouth, founded in 2003 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, has 32 travel insurance providers offering 96 plan options. While WorldTrips has been a provider for 14 years offering international travel medical plans to their customers, the new addition of comprehensive travel protection to U.S. residents is strategically timed as travel rebounds.
"Our travelers are still heavily driven by protection related to the COVID-19 pandemic," says Megan Moncrief, Chief Marketing Officer at Squaremouth. "The new Atlas Journey plans offered by WorldTrips include in-demand benefits, such as high travel delay limits, to include coverage during an unplanned quarantine abroad, as well as emergency medical and cancellation benefits to cover the most common traveler concerns."
MORE: Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) on Atlas Journey Plans
WorldTrips' Atlas Journey plans are now available for purchase through Squaremouth's travel insurance comparison site. To learn more or start your quote, visit Squaremouth.com today.
Media Contact:
Clay Coomer, WorldTrips
press@worldtrips.com
About WorldTrips
WorldTrips, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips' Atlas Journey products are not offered in New York, Florida, and Washington at this time. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.
WorldTrips Insurance Services California Non-Resident Producer License #0G39705
About Squaremouth
Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare insurance products side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.
SOURCE WorldTrips
