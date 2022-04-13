Sav.com Registrar Doubles Domains Under Management From 1 to 2 Million in Only Six Months

Sav.com, a domain name registrar that also offers an aftermarket platform for buying and selling domains, announced today that it has reached 2 million domains under management. Less than 30 of the 3,000 accredited registrars worldwide are at this level. After reaching 1 million domains in October 2021, it took Sav.com less than six months to double in size and reach the 2 million milestone.

"Our exponential growth is driven by three factors," said Sav.com Founder and CEO Anthos Chrysanthou. "First, every member of our support team is 110% committed to exceeding customer expectations. With a Trustpilot rating that ranks #1 versus well known registrar brands, their efforts are clearly helping to differentiate Sav.com and attract customers."

"Second, instead of charging the traditional 20% commission for selling domains on our aftermarket platform, Sav.com only charges 4%. When combined with our highly optimized Domain For Sale landing page that is tested and proven to maximize sell-through rates, our 4% commission is definitely motivating domain investors to transfer and sell domains at Sav.com."

"And third, Sav.com attracts investors, entrepreneurs, and SMBs alike by offering instant ownership transfer on domain purchases, extremely low domain registration and renewal rates, free whois privacy, free SSL, and no domain backorder placement or fulfillment fees."

In addition to its registrar and aftermarket services, Sav.com has recently added a user-friendly website builder tool to help entrepreneurs and small businesses quickly and easily establish a presence on the web. It includes a library of customizable templates, SEO optimization, and a comprehensive set of eCommerce features. A free 30-day trial is currently being offered.

Sav.com is a domain registrar and marketplace offering features and benefits designed to remove as much friction as possible related to the buying and selling of domain names. Its low 4% sales commission rate is unmatched, helping to fill its marketplace with quality domain names from sellers looking to maximize the take-home value of each sale. In turn, the growing inventory of quality domain names attracts entrepreneurial and small business buyers looking for the ideal domain name to launch or expand their online presence. This win-win marketplace model for buyers and sellers is supported by exceptional customer service and pricing. Visit http://www.sav.com.

