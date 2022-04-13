Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum receives lead support from FedEx, Garmin, Lockheed Martin to honor Earhart's aviation legacy; inspire future generations in pursuit of flight

Dimensional Innovations to begin construction of exhibits surrounding "Muriel" — the world's last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft — identical to the model Earhart flew on final flight; New STEM and history museum in Atchison, Kansas, to open in 2023

ATCHISON, Kan., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum today announced exhibit construction and fabrication to begin as its capital campaign gains momentum toward its $15 million goal with lead support from FedEx, Garmin and Lockheed Martin, among others. Located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) in Atchison, Kan. — birthplace of the world-renowned aviatrix who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean — the new museum will blend STEM education and historical storytelling to honor Earhart's pioneering legacy while inspiring the next generation of aviation and aerospace pioneers in the pursuit of flight.

"Our vision to celebrate Amelia Earhart's world-renowned legacy to defy the odds and pursue her dreams is coming to life," said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. "We're grateful for the generous support we continue to receive as we build this state-of-the-art museum in Amelia's hometown in Atchison, Kan. — where her dreams began and will continue to encourage future generations to imagine their own possibilities."

The centerpiece of the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is "Muriel" — the world's last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E. Named after Earhart's younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey, "Muriel" is identical to the plane Earhart flew on her final flight around the world. Surrounding "Muriel" will be 13 exhibits to take visitors on an engaging and educational journey through Earhart's life, from growing up in Atchison to the height of her worldwide fame.

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is partnering with award-winning Kansas-based experience design firm Dimensional Innovations (DI) to build and install a rare blending of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) exhibits and immersive activations with historical storytelling that will transcend the typical museum experience.

"We're thrilled to work alongside the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to help tell the incredible story of Amelia and her impact on aviation," said Tucker Trotter, CEO, Dimensional Innovations. "Each experience will immerse museum-goers by exemplifying Amelia's adventurous spirit and showcasing the many generations she positively influenced."

Each historical storytelling exhibit and STEM activation has been carefully outfitted to meet National Curriculum Standards, Kansas Curriculum Content Standards, and Missouri Standards of Learning. Teacher Guides will provide resources for traditional classrooms as well as virtual and homeschooled classes. Upon completion of the buildout, the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will apply to become an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.

CAPITAL CAMPAIGN MOMENTUM

The capital campaign for the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum has gained significant momentum toward its goal, raising over $10 million. Total project costs are estimated at $15 million, including the recently completed construction of the 17,000 square foot hangar and terminal reminiscent of the Art Deco style of the 1920s and 1930s at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport, along with the purchase of "Muriel."

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under the umbrella of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation that is spearheading the capital campaign. To date, the Museum has received lead support from corporations, foundations and individuals, including:

Cloud L. & Sara Jane Cray Family Foundation

Courtney S. Turner Trust

The Donn Lux Family

FedEx Corporation

Garmin

Laidacker and Karen Seaberg Family Foundation

Lockheed Martin

The Sunderland Foundation

Major support opportunities are still available including exhibit sponsorship, branding and naming rights. For more about the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, visit http://www.AmeliaEarhartHangarMuseum.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Vanessa Bonavia, V Communications, LLC, +1 (913) 980-3167, Vanessa@VCommunications.LLC

Allison Balderrama, Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, 913.372.0021, Allison.Balderrama@aaefm.org

SOURCE Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum