AINS, LLC Announces Naitik Vyas as Director of Federal Sales

AINS welcomes Director of Federal Sales to accelerate its growth and expansion plans
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AINS, a provider of FedRAMP-certified case management software and IT services for government, is very pleased to announce the addition of govtech veteran, Naitik Vyas, as Director of Federal Sales and member of the senior leadership team. Vyas has a proven track record of partnering with federal agencies to drive mission-related outcomes throughout his career, including the VA, SSA, DHS, HHS, and DOE.
"Naitik is a fantastic addition to the AINS team with his deep knowledge of federal government and experience delivering on outcomes including both revenue growth and client success," said Howard Langsam, Chief Executive Officer at AINS. "We are thrilled for him to join the team, where he will lead our sales team and deliver strong top- and bottom-line impacts for our business."
"I am honored to join the AINS team and help reimagine the government worker experience, with our FedRAMP-certified, low-code, adaptive case management software," said Vyas. "We are perfectly positioned to help government work smarter and more efficiently in today's hybrid work environment."
Prior to his appointment at AINS, Vyas served as Federal Sales Director at Medallia (Thoma Bravo portfolio company), partnering with federal agencies to improve constituents' interactions with government. His experience also includes six years at Granicus (Vista Equity Partners portfolio company), the leading civic engagement platform for the public sector.
For more information on AINS and its growing team, visit http://www.ains.com.
About AINS
AINS is a global provider of adaptive case management platforms and solutions and IT services for government customers. AINS's software enables organizations to streamline workflows across diverse lines of business. The Company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland and has 161 employees in the DC Metro area.
Media Contact
Jessica Ritenour, AINS, 1 301-670-2300, jritenour@ains.com
SOURCE AINS
